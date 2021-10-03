Guest column: Biden's tax and spend agenda threatens economy By Sen. Greg Hertz Guest columnist Oct 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This month, U.S. Senators began the markup of Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution package. This rubber-meets-road moment seems to have given pause to some in their party whose votes will be needed to get a bill through Congress and across the president’s desk.Among them is Montana’s Sen. Jon Tester.The president and the progressive left members of Congress have proposed financing the administration’s marquee spending bill largely by raising the U.S. corporate tax rate. It is a moral imperative, they say, to make big business “pay its fair share.” In April, a notably fiery President Biden re-upped his call to raise the federal rate by a third, stating, “I’m sick and tired of ordinary people being fleeced.” Yet ordinary people are exactly who will pay for this tax increase.A fundamental problem with the president’s argument is that corporate taxes ultimately get passed on to workers and their families, which make up the core of our economy. Research by the Tax Foundation finds that 70 percent or more of corporate taxes fall on laborers through reduced wages, fewer jobs and career advancement opportunities, less investment in productivity drivers like equipment and technology, and increase incentives to shift profits and move headquarters out of the United States. In other words, the president’s desire to raise taxes on businesses effectively amounts to a tax increase on workers along with consumers of their goods. And, as the Tax Foundation analysis notes, low-income earners suffer worse impacts than others higher up the ladder. Of course, when families earn less, they spend less, creating a ripple effect up and down our economy.Less than four years ago Congress voted to reduce the federal corporate tax rate, which was then the highest among member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Lowering the tax rate opened the gates to significant investment and growth, here in Montana and across the country.Between 2018 and 2020, some $1.6 trillion of investment in jobs, manufacturing, and workers poured into the United States. Capital investments outpaced averages over the prior two decades. No major businesses have relocated overseas since the corporate rate was lowered. The lower tax rate wasn’t some handout to corporate America. It was a realignment to put U.S. businesses on more level footing with competitors around the world, creating more jobs and opportunity for Americans.President Biden’s tax and spend agenda is putting all of that at risk. Now more than ever, we need some Democrats in Congress to stand up for American businesses, workers, and our economy. The nation’s eyes will be on Sen. Tester and others. I encourage our Democratic senator to buck factions within his party and vote to keep the corporate tax rate competitive and reasonable for the benefit of our country and Montana. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Montana State Sen. Greg Hertz is a Republican from Polson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Economy Tax Rate Biden Economics Commerce Politics Work Finance Industry Democrats Tax Worker Agenda Recommended for you More from this section Letter to the editor: We must step up for Afghan refugees, offer support Posted: 12 a.m. Students, Sunday, October 3, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Faculty leaders call for vaccine mandate at Montana universities Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: How Build Back Better legislation could help Montana Posted: Oct. 2, 2021 Guest column: Electric buses can lead the way to a cleaner future Posted: Oct. 2, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the relocation of Bozeman's Fire Station No. 2? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back