The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is entrusted with the responsibility of upholding the rights of private sector employees, ensuring fair labor practices, and promoting harmonious employer-employee relations. However, President Joe Biden’s recent renomination of Gwynne Wilcox to the Board raises concerns about partisanship and conflicts of interest that compromise the NLRB’s neutrality. It is imperative that Wilcox is not confirmed for another term.

Wilcox’s background as a pro-union labor attorney, representing multiple unions before the NLRB, poses significant conflicts of interest. As an associate general counsel of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East and an advocate for the “Fight for $15” movement, she previously championed the notion of holding franchisors accountable as joint employers of franchisees’ employees. Nevertheless, she has failed to recuse herself from the NLRB’s ongoing joint employer standard rulemaking, despite numerous calls from Members of Congress to step aside due to the obvious conflict of interest. Does anyone really think Wilcox can maintain objectively when adjudicating cases before the board?

Wilcox’s affiliations with radical organizations like the Worker’s Defense League and Brandworkers International further undermine her credibility as an impartial board member. These associations, with ties to socialist ideologies, call into question her commitment to fair and balanced decision-making. Former Senator Richard Burr rightfully expressed concern over Wilcox’s involvement in a project that disparaged the American free enterprise system, which forms the foundation of our democracy. If Wilcox’s conflicts of interest don’t disqualify her, then her extremist ideas should.

Jason Ellsworth is the President of the Montana State Senate and represents Senate District 43, which includes Hamilton, MT.

