Well, we did it. We made it to 2021. Hanging the new calendar on the wall left me feeling hopeful and with an odd sense of accomplishment. Of course, the stroke of midnight on December 31 did not automatically end the pandemic, increase civility, or create millions of jobs. Those things and more will require hard work and patience and smart choices. But if only psychologically, it feels good to put 2020 in the rearview mirror.
With the presidential inauguration also behind us, the new administration is settling in and outlining its initial priorities and goals. As someone who cares deeply about this region, its people, and its wild nature, I want to see the Biden-Harris Administration prioritize Greater Yellowstone in its work to conserve our nation’s last wild areas.
There are a multitude of ways to do this, but a good way to start would be to listen. Most durable conservation measures are built from the ground up with strong bi-partisan support. When the federal government takes the time to listen and learn about the concerns of local people and communities, it can bring much needed resources to bear and be a great partner in solving complex challenges. And with most of the land in Greater Yellowstone managed by federal agencies like the Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and National Park Service, the new administration obviously has an important role to play here.
Among its early priorities, the Biden-Harris Administration has announced plans to strengthen relationships with Native Americans. This is long overdue. There are at least 17 tribal nations in the Northern Rockies that the administration should be listening to, actively consulting with, and engaging in co-management of the lands and natural resources Indigenous people have inhabited and stewarded since time immemorial. This engagement should integrate Traditional Ecological Knowledge in decision making and respect treaty rights and the sovereignty of tribal nations.
One meaningful place to focus collaborative efforts with tribes is the restoration of bison to their native lands. There are exciting efforts underway to restore this majestic animal that once numbered in the millions to its ancestral homelands and to the people who revered and relied on bison for millennia. Many tribes are eager to partner with federal and state governments to establish herds on reservation lands. New funding and partnerships with the federal government would begin to right a historic wrong and secure the future of our national mammal.
There are other important actions the new administration can take to build on successful conservation efforts already underway. For example, it can help preserve Greater Yellowstone’s wildlife heritage by empowering land management agencies to effectively collaborate with tribes, landowners, states, and other key stakeholders to conserve public and private lands essential for migratory species like elk, pronghorn, and mule deer.
In many ways, the herds of migrating wildlife that thrill both residents and visitors alike are the engine of this ecosystem. They underpin our tourism and outdoor economy through hunting and wildlife watching and they support a variety of rare carnivores that have vanished from most of the Lower 48. The effort launched at the Department of the Interior in 2018 to identify and conserve migration paths and winter range should be continued with more federal funding brought to the table and a commitment to working collaboratively with the individuals and entities mentioned above.
New administrations typically bring with them a long to-do list. I am hopeful there will be opportunities to help shape the new to-do list for Greater Yellowstone through inclusive and authentic engagement. This country faces an ongoing pandemic and deep divisions. We need healing.
By working together on behalf of this remarkable place and its abundant wildlife, vast forests, beautiful peaks and valleys, and shimmering rivers perhaps we can move beyond the traumatic events of the past year to heal ourselves and remind us how fortunate we are to live here.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Scott Christensen is the executive director of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition in Bozeman, Montana.