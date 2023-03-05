Let the news come to you

On Aug. 8, 2022, NorthWestern Energy filed to increase retail electricity rates by 25%. The Montana Public Service Commission (PSC) will adjudicate the filing. An elected body with the fiduciary responsibility to reasonably balance the needs of Montana ratepayers and the ability of Montana utilities to provide reliable and affordable energy, the PSC is accepting public comment on the rate case (docket 2022.07.078) until their public hearing beginning April 11, 2023 when they will reach a final decision. In October, the PSC approved an interim (and reversible) rate increase of 12.6%, which is costing the average Montanan ratepayer an additional $135 from October 2022 through September 2023 in electricity bills. The full 25% would cost $270. NorthWestern’s stubborn commitment to the Colstrip generation plant is inextricably tied to this rate increase, while investments into future natural gas plants such as the Yellowstone County Generating Station near Laurel, Montana, will have NorthWestern continue pushing rates higher.

In 2020, Colstrip units 1 and 2, with about 700 megawatts (MW) combined capacity, were closed permanently citing that they were “no longer economically viable.” Remaining units 3 and 4 comprise 1,500 MW combined capacity, while less than 200 MW of coal electricity generating capacity remains elsewhere in Montana. Colstrip is jointly owned by several utilities that send electricity to Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and throughout Montana. When NorthWestern purchased their share of the plant in 2010, the PSC guaranteed a 10% return on investment (ROI) through the end of the infrastructure’s economic life in 2043. The owning utilities had no PSC-guaranteed ROI on units 1 and 2, so they were closed — without disrupting reliable electricity services in the state — rather than passing increasing costs to ratepayers.

NorthWestern now seeks to pass those costs to ratepayers for units 3 and 4.

Nicholas Fitzmaurice is in his final semester at Montana State University where he studies Industrial and Management Systems Engineering with a minor in Sustainability and Environmental Stewardship. He has worked at MSU’s Office of Sustainability for three years and he was the Climate Policy and Economics intern at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, D.C. last summer, where he worked extensively in energy policy modeling.

