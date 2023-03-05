On Aug. 8, 2022, NorthWestern Energy filed to increase retail electricity rates by 25%. The Montana Public Service Commission (PSC) will adjudicate the filing. An elected body with the fiduciary responsibility to reasonably balance the needs of Montana ratepayers and the ability of Montana utilities to provide reliable and affordable energy, the PSC is accepting public comment on the rate case (docket 2022.07.078) until their public hearing beginning April 11, 2023 when they will reach a final decision. In October, the PSC approved an interim (and reversible) rate increase of 12.6%, which is costing the average Montanan ratepayer an additional $135 from October 2022 through September 2023 in electricity bills. The full 25% would cost $270. NorthWestern’s stubborn commitment to the Colstrip generation plant is inextricably tied to this rate increase, while investments into future natural gas plants such as the Yellowstone County Generating Station near Laurel, Montana, will have NorthWestern continue pushing rates higher.
In 2020, Colstrip units 1 and 2, with about 700 megawatts (MW) combined capacity, were closed permanently citing that they were “no longer economically viable.” Remaining units 3 and 4 comprise 1,500 MW combined capacity, while less than 200 MW of coal electricity generating capacity remains elsewhere in Montana. Colstrip is jointly owned by several utilities that send electricity to Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and throughout Montana. When NorthWestern purchased their share of the plant in 2010, the PSC guaranteed a 10% return on investment (ROI) through the end of the infrastructure’s economic life in 2043. The owning utilities had no PSC-guaranteed ROI on units 1 and 2, so they were closed — without disrupting reliable electricity services in the state — rather than passing increasing costs to ratepayers.
NorthWestern now seeks to pass those costs to ratepayers for units 3 and 4.
As utilities across the country transition away from coal electricity generation, coal becomes more expensive as less is mined and burned for electricity while the cost of operating deteriorating coal plants increases. Simultaneously, the levelized costs of utility-scale wind and solar electricity generation have surpassed the affordability of coal and natural gas electricity generation and continue to fall.
Meanwhile, legislation in Washington and Oregon requires utilities to eliminate coal from their generation portfolios by 2025 and 2035 respectively, forcing larger proportions of this expensive coal electricity into the Montana generation portfolio. Coal electricity increased from 15.6% to 23.0% of NorthWestern’s generation portfolio between 2019 and 2021, coinciding with a reported decline in carbon-free electricity from 69% to 59% of their portfolio. NorthWestern is selling dirtier and more expensive electricity to Montanans, and they expect ratepayers to front the costs.
Furthermore, NorthWestern recently announced a deal to increase their ownership share in the Colstrip generation plant while the company has already bypassed approval from the Public Service Commission to begin construction on their $250 million natural gas plant near Laurel — an audacious investment that will further tie Montanans to expensive and damaging fossil fuels for decades. NorthWestern faces no market competition in Montana, realizing tremendous returns on excessive generation infrastructure at ratepayers’ expense. They act only for short-term gain without a sound plan for future reliable and affordable electricity generation in the state.
In declining the rate increase, the Public Service Commission could force NorthWestern to pursue a new, more rational electricity generation future. In 2019, House Bill 467 was passed by the Montana Legislature allowing utilities to pursue ratepayer-backed securitized bonds on stranded electricity generation assets (no longer economically viable), such as the Colstrip generation plant. These securitized bonds allow utilities to accelerate asset depreciation timelines while remaining financially solvent to reinvest and continue providing reliable electricity to Montanans. NorthWestern explicitly declines to pursue securitization for any of their generation assets; instead of the 10% PSC-guaranteed ROI on Colstrip, these securitized bonds would have a 6% ROI — still a substantial return for the company’s shareholders. Additionally, the Inflation Reduction Act includes tax credits making renewable energy generation and storage more competitive than ever, but NorthWestern refuses to factor these economics into their planning. For an affordable electricity future, NorthWestern must pursue securitized bonds to plan for Colstrip’s early retirement, fully pivoting toward a cleaner, more affordable generation future. It is the PSC’s elected duty to hold NorthWestern accountable.
The Public Service Commission must stand with ratepayers who will not bear the burden of economically negligent fossil fuel infrastructure. Declining this rate increase is the first step: submit your public comment on docket 2022.07.078 to pschelp@mt.gov.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Nicholas Fitzmaurice is in his final semester at Montana State University where he studies Industrial and Management Systems Engineering with a minor in Sustainability and Environmental Stewardship. He has worked at MSU’s Office of Sustainability for three years and he was the Climate Policy and Economics intern at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, D.C. last summer, where he worked extensively in energy policy modeling.