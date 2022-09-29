Let the news come to you

Behavioral health crisis care, which includes care for those with mental health and substance use disorders, is an essential part of having a healthy, productive, safe community. Core to the success of any well-functioning behavioral health system is community and provider engagement and the willingness to work towards what is best for persons in need.

In my ten years living in Montana and serving the Bozeman community, most recently as the emergency services nurse manager at Bozeman Health, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges our behavioral health system faces. I watched behavioral health patients, some of them suicidal, struggle to find treatment and care. I have also seen providers struggle to care for patients’ physical and mental health, knowing that they have limited resources and time, and treatment and recovery are a journey, not solved in a quick visit or ER trip. And, as the wife of a sheriff, I know it is critical to work with law enforcement, local government, and community leaders to ensure our community’s wellbeing — oftentimes they are the first touchpoint for those in crisis. The importance of collaborating with these local leaders on behavioral health care cannot be overstated.

The community has come together, but work to improve our capacity to provide the best care possible for those in crisis is just beginning. According to data published in August by the Gallatin County Behavioral Health Crisis Redesign Committee, the need for crisis services continues to rise and overwhelm the system. In the past three months, 700+ calls were placed to 911, dispatching law enforcement to situations where mental health was a contributing aspect. Since January, the emergency department at Bozeman Health has conducted more than 400 in-person mental health evaluations, and 54% of individuals evaluated presented with suicidal ideation. I want to let you know that my team and I are here and ready to help your family members, friends, and neighbors in crisis.

Paige Bichler, MSN, RN, is vice president of clinical operations for Connections Health Solutions.