Behavioral health crisis care, which includes care for those with mental health and substance use disorders, is an essential part of having a healthy, productive, safe community. Core to the success of any well-functioning behavioral health system is community and provider engagement and the willingness to work towards what is best for persons in need.
In my ten years living in Montana and serving the Bozeman community, most recently as the emergency services nurse manager at Bozeman Health, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges our behavioral health system faces. I watched behavioral health patients, some of them suicidal, struggle to find treatment and care. I have also seen providers struggle to care for patients’ physical and mental health, knowing that they have limited resources and time, and treatment and recovery are a journey, not solved in a quick visit or ER trip. And, as the wife of a sheriff, I know it is critical to work with law enforcement, local government, and community leaders to ensure our community’s wellbeing — oftentimes they are the first touchpoint for those in crisis. The importance of collaborating with these local leaders on behavioral health care cannot be overstated.
The community has come together, but work to improve our capacity to provide the best care possible for those in crisis is just beginning. According to data published in August by the Gallatin County Behavioral Health Crisis Redesign Committee, the need for crisis services continues to rise and overwhelm the system. In the past three months, 700+ calls were placed to 911, dispatching law enforcement to situations where mental health was a contributing aspect. Since January, the emergency department at Bozeman Health has conducted more than 400 in-person mental health evaluations, and 54% of individuals evaluated presented with suicidal ideation. I want to let you know that my team and I are here and ready to help your family members, friends, and neighbors in crisis.
We have been listening to and coordinating with local leaders and patient advocates in Gallatin County, including county government, Bozeman Health, community-based providers, law enforcement agencies, state agencies, and users of crisis services and their families, to develop safe, effective crisis services that are patient-centered and part of a broader comprehensive care delivery system. Personally, I have been an active participant in Gallatin County’s efforts to modernize the behavioral health care continuum, serving on committees and work groups including Gallatin County Behavioral Health Coalition, Gallatin County Crisis Intervention Team, Gallatin Mobile Response, 988-911 workgroup, and the Gallatin Behavioral Health Workforce Committee. I pledge that this collaboration will not end should the county give Connections Health Solutions the opportunity to provide mobile crisis and crisis stabilization services.
This partnership across the community, combined with Connections’ experience designing, implementing, operating, and optimizing localized behavioral health crisis services, will help us continuously innovate to best serve all who are in need. Connections was founded and developed by emergency department psychiatrists to deliver high-value crisis services and has served 30,000 adults and 3,000 children/youth annually for nearly three decades as one of the largest behavioral health crisis center operators in the U.S. Our company pioneered the behavioral health 23-hour observation model that is used across the country and has received recognitions from the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the International Crisis Intervention Team, and the National Council for Mental Wellbeing. We never turn patients away and operate under the guiding principle to provide immediate access to effective care in the least restrictive setting to all who are in crisis, allowing them to continue recovery in the community. Should we have the opportunity to provide these services to Gallatin County, I assure you that they will be shaped to fit within our local health and justice systems and ensure health equity and safety within our community.
Working closely with communities in Arizona, Connections has made a huge difference in improving health outcomes and decreasing the use of jail, emergency departments, and hospitals for those in crisis. I am excited to bring the same results to Gallatin County and believe that with our community’s help, we could make a big impact.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.