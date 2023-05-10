Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Change is not easy, and adoption of electric transportation presents us with complex social, economic, and technical issues. The Montana Legislature passed punitive and discriminatory bills to tax electric vehicles (EVs). But what’s most concerning is that these are some of the most amended, unamended, and re-amended bills in the entire session. It seems that legislators still don’t know much about EVs, yet they’re pushing taxes and regulation through anyway.

Adoption of EVs continues to rapidly increase in Montana, but it’s clear that more education is needed about how these vehicles work before we begin regulating them.

The governor has already signed legislation creating a $130 annual registration fee for EVs in addition to the registration fee we all pay. This new fee will go to pave our roads the same as gas tax funds do. However, my yearly driving average for my EV over the last five years is 8,000 miles a year, all on Montana roads. Most Montanans average between 12,000 and 15,000 miles per year. This calculates out to about 2,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electric fuel, which is equivalent to about 59 gallons of gasoline. With the current gas tax of $0.3275/gallon, I would have to drive my EV 52,000 miles a year to reach the HB 60 fee of $130.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nick Shrauger is a retired associate professor of the Montana State University electrical engineering department and has been driving electric vehicles since 2010.