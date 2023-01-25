Let the news come to you

Government spending is increasing by $2.6 million a minute. The national debt now stands at over 31 trillion dollars. That’s primarily money that people over 40 have spent, and a debt that infants born today will be burdened with, likely for their entire lives. This, in a great nation in which each generation has continually been wealthier than the one before.

That is emphatically not so, now. The future generation has been accurately described as victims of “generational theft.”

Out of deep concern about this I contacted the wisest and smartest man I have ever know on the subjects of government debt and spending. Robert L. “Bob” Bixby for 30 years has been the CEO of the Concord Coalition, a national watchdog organization that has been monitoring and warning about government debt since the early '90s. I have consulted him since before the 2011 budget crisis.

Bob Brown is a former Montana secretary of state and State Senate President.

