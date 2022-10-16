James H. Goetz

James H. Goetz

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana has, throughout its history, always allowed at-large voting for Supreme Court justices. Because the courts don’t always go their way, many Republicans think they would be better off if there were separate election districts, each district to elect one Supreme Court justice. The Legislature passed HB 325, which proposed to put such measure on the general election ballot.

A virtually identical legislative measure was found by the Montana Supreme Court to be unconstitutional in 2011 in the seminal Reichert case. The new bill was passed by a legislative majority which knew full well of its constitutional defects.

My co-counsel, Cliff Edwards, and I, handled the new challenge and, predictably, we won. We would like to take credit for good lawyering, but the fact is the case was not a hard one.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Jim Goetz is a Bozeman attorney who has handled many constitutional cases. His co-counsel on the challenge to HB 325 was renowned Billings attorney, Cliff Edwards.

Tags

Recommended for you