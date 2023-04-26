Let the news come to you

For Yellowstone Bison, and those of us who love them, this winter feels like an extinction event. Forced out of Yellowstone National Park’s highlands by the harshest winter in 15 years, Tribes that have only seen harvests of dozens of bison in recent years have had their fill this year. Under the broken Interagency Bison Management Plan (2000), the state of Montana’s Department of Livestock — at the direction of a governor who has illegally trapped wolves just outside the park — prevented any consensus from being reached at the start of this winter that would’ve capped removal of bison at sustainable levels. Absent a cap, the bison population will be reduced by about a third.

This total lack of regulatory control favored by Montana comes at a crucial moment. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is in the midst of a 12-month “threats assessment” to determine whether Yellowstone bison need to be listed for protection under the Endangered Species Act. One major factor the service must weigh into its assessment is the adequacy of regulatory mechanisms that ensure proper conservation of a species.

Ironically, by refusing to acknowledge science and by ensuring there would be no limit to removal of Yellowstone bison this winter — from the combined effects of trapping, transfers, state hunts, Tribal harvests, road kill, and natural mortality in the park — the state of Montana has made a very strong case for listing Yellowstone bison as threatened or endangered.

Tom Woodbury is a retired public interest attorney, a climate psychologist, and the Communications Director for Buffalo Field Campaign.

