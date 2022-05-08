Our spring commencement ceremonies are set for this Friday, a time for celebration of our students and of our mission as a land-grant institution of higher education. Your university, Montana State, has had a productive academic year. In a spirit of accountability, we are happy to report our progress to our community neighbors and supporters.
This semester, Montana State experienced its second highest spring headcount on record as well as the highest ever spring enrollment of graduate students. We’ve had a number of impressive student successes, from a pair of Goldwater Scholarship winners to multiple recipients of National Science Foundation research fellowships — evidence not only of what our students have accomplished but also of the strength of an MSU education and the commendable dedication of our faculty.
Your university’s research enterprise is also soaring, with our expenditures in externally sponsored research and creative activities hitting an all-time high of $193 million, more than all colleges and universities in the state, public and private, combined. Montana State was also the first university in the state to be designated as an R1 university for its very high research activity, a designation we continue to maintain as announced by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
Our students, faculty and staff are making a positive impact in the lives of thousands of people through outreach and assistance to communities across our state and nation. Among these efforts, MSU hosted events like the annual Montana Science Olympiad — which brings hundreds of middle school and high school students from across Montana to campus for a large competition — as well as a celebration of Montana’s 1972 Constitutional Convention. This last event was an opportunity for the public to learn firsthand from those who were part of the convention, one of the most consequential events in state history.
We received a number of tremendous gifts this year, including a transformative $101 million gift from Mark and Robyn Jones to support our nursing college; $50 million from the Gianforte Family Foundation to construct a new building to house computing and related fields such as cybersecurity, optics and photonics, electrical and computer engineering, and creative industries; and a $5.6 million gift from Larry and Anne Hambly to enhance the university’s offerings in computer science. And thanks to the generosity of our donors, newly endowed professorships announced this year in business, nursing and computer science will strengthen our classrooms. Every single gift to MSU, irrespective of its size, allows your university to focus on its mission, and we are deeply grateful for the support.
And how proud we are of our extraordinary student-athletes at Montana State! MSU had exciting accomplishments in football, basketball, skiing, tennis, track and field, cross-country, golf, volleyball, rodeo, as well as in club sports like hockey. While, in my totally unbiased opinion, every year at Montana State could qualify, I think this one in particular will go down in history having gallantly earned the title “Year of the Bobcat.”
Looking ahead, we’re excited that our new Student Wellness Center, which will provide one location for all student fitness, recreation, and physical and mental health services, is under construction on the south side of campus. And plans are already underway for the design of our new nursing buildings in Bozeman, Great Falls, Billings, Kalispell and Missoula thanks to the generous investment of Mark and Robyn Jones in our college of nursing.
For now, we’re eager to celebrate our more than 2,600 graduates at spring commencement ceremonies this Friday, May 13. We look forward to meeting our students’ families and loved ones on this happy occasion and hope that you will also join us at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse to honor the new graduates.
Friends, thank you for your support of Montana State University. With your continued partnership, we look forward to a bright future. I hope you have a wonderful summer.