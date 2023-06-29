Let the news come to you

Seven generations ago, 30 million to 60 million bison freely roamed across North America. And yet, the fact that bison exist today is a miracle. Tens of millions of bison were systematically exterminated in an act of war against Native American Tribes that depended on them. By 1902, only two dozen wild bison remained in the bastion of Yellowstone National Park. Today, the park is the only place in the world with large, unfenced herds of wild American plains bison.

Despite this inspiring comeback story, Yellowstone bison management is one of the most complex and politically charged issues in our region. This past winter, the tribal hunt of bison brought national attention to Yellowstone and underscored the challenges of managing bison while navigating the many different opinions on the issue.

I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on this winter for two reasons: Many of the factors that led to the events of this winter were independently positive, and because Yellowstone National Park is currently updating its Bison Management Plan.

Scott Christensen is the executive director of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition.

