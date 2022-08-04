Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Growing pains and how to relieve them. Sometimes it seems like that’s the only thing we talk about here in the Gallatin Valley.

And it makes sense. Given our rapid population growth in recent years, all of these conversations about affordable housing, zoning, better-paying jobs and adapting for the future are important. But let’s not forget about public transportation. It’s a vital part of this discussion, too, and benefits us all.

For 16 years now, HRDC’s Streamline program has worked to provide people with a zero-fare way to get around our valley, and we all benefit as a result, especially as our community grows.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Ellie Staley is executive director of the Downtown Business Partnership. Mitch Bradley is a member of the HRDC board of directors. The UTD Steering Committee is composed of a group a key community stakeholders, including HRDC, City of Bozeman, City of Belgrade, Gallatin County, Downtown Bozeman Partnership, Bozeman Health, Community Health Partners, Montana State University, Gallatin Valley Land Trust, Western Transportation Institute, Belgrade Community Coalition, and more.