“I certainly would not want a Constitutional Convention. I mean whoa. Who knows what would come out of that”. Justice Antonin Scalia, April 17, 2014.

Two hundred and thirty-five years ago America held its first and only Constitutional Convention. A new constitution was born in 1787. It is considered to be a one of the finest legal documents ever written. On par with the Magna Carta and believed by many to have been divinely inspired. Holding a new constitutional convention today, as some are suggesting, could end up being a disaster.

Again, on Dec. 8, 2015, Justice Scalia repeated his warning against a new convention when he warned the Federalist Society that “A Constitutional Convention is a horrible idea. This is not a good century to write a constitution.”

Ed Regan lives in Townsend.