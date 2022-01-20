In a recent episode of Yellowstone, Kevin Costner’s character John Dutton tells a story about how, in 1889, his ancestors had protected wild bison from being slaughtered by the Army. Hollywood takes some creative liberties with the story, but it’s true that at the time, soldiers were sent to kill the remaining bison in order to starve out Native Americans. Yet, by the turn of the century, the federal government wanted to reintroduce bison populations in parks. Wild bison were nearly extinct, but there was a small market for ranch-owned bison, so the National Park Service bought 21 from private owners to start a herd in Yellowstone National Park. Now there are around 5,000.
Dutton’s point was that ranchers value their habitat and will protect it from outsiders looking to destroy it, whether it’s the Army deliberately killing bison or developers building casinos on their land. Fortunately, as the reintroduction of wild bison proved, the market often provides conservation solutions when the government can’t. One of these is the ongoing creation of a privately-funded wildlife reserve called the American Prairie Reserve, and it’s inspiring a new kind of national park.
American Prairie is located on the Montana Glaciated Plains, just a few hours northeast of Dutton’s fictional ranch. Since 2001, the nonprofit has been acquiring private ranches and obtaining grazing leases from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) with the goal of connecting 3.2 million acres of continuous public and private land. It also owns and diligently manages the land in order to restore the native species, habitats, and ecological processes. If its goal is realized, it will be bigger than Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks combined. Plus it’s open to the public for hunting, fishing, and other recreation. Almost 30 ranches have been acquired so far, leaving an estimated 50 left to complete the project.
Bison are the naturally dominant species of this prairie ecosystem, making them the key driver behind American Prairie’s success. Restoring biological diversity is impossible without a large herd roaming free. So, in 2005, after a 120-year absence on the Montana prairie, American Prairie reintroduced 16 bison to their lands. This has swelled to a current population of 813. The end goal is 10,000 in order to restore the “ecological role of bison… to complement native vegetation restoration and ecosystem adaptation to climate change.” Furthermore, American Prairie has donated 404 of their bison to various tribal and conservation herds to inspire similar efforts worldwide.
The ecological benefits of the bison reintroduction are already evident. According to a 2018 Society for Ecological Restoration study, the lands that American Prairie’s bison grazed had “significantly higher plant species richness… (and) higher compositional heterogeneity” than the land where cattle grazed.
Maximizing carbon sequestration is the most universal benefit of habitat restoration on this scale. Healthy, undisturbed grasslands are able to store massive amounts of CO2, mitigating the effects of emissions. When the grasslands are converted to croplands for agricultural use, farming practices like tilling release the CO2 in that soil, adding to our emissions conundrum. Therefore, when American Prairie converts cropland back to grassland, it has a double effect of decreased emissions and increased sequestration. American Prairie estimates that the land they have acquired or leased so far stores the “equivalent to the CO2 released annually by 6 to 7 million passenger vehicles or by 8.5 typical coal-fired power plants in the United States.”
Despite the voluntary nature of the acquisitions, American Prairie has faced some tough opposition, ranging from conspiracy theories about wealthy donors to valid concerns about the predatory effects of wildlife reintroduction.
American Prairie has responded to the legitimate dilemmas with creative market solutions. For example, they launched a subsidiary called Wild Sky Beef, which uses profits to pay neighboring ranchers market rates for taking part in climate and wildlife-friendly practices. They will even install camera traps on neighboring ranches and pay a fee each time a predator is caught on camera.
Fortunately, the momentum is in American Prairie’s favor. The state is certainly trying to throw roadblocks through litigation, but Montana can’t do much to stop these voluntary transactions without the help of the federal government, which has been generally receptive to American Prairie’s mission.
American Prairie’s work presents a window of opportunity to create new kinds of national parks as partnerships between private land managers and the public. A new kind of national park that costs the taxpayers nothing, doesn’t rely on the whims of politicians and propels global decarbonization. American Prairie should be a model for conservation across the world.