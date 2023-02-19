Let the news come to you

2022 was the year of celebrating the 50th birthday of Montana’s Constitution — its visionary provisions and the unique bipartisan approach adopted by the citizen delegates who wrote it. Our perspective is from a combined total of over 30 years of legislative experience under both our current Constitution, as well as the one that preceded it.

We see Montana’s Constitution as a truly glorious document. It has honorably served our citizens as well as our landscape for half a century, and we are dismayed that, out-of-the-blue, this 2023 Legislature finds the need to consider 57 fundamental changes to it.

As we celebrated the anniversary of the Constitution last summer there was never a mention that 57 changes would improve our foundational document. As pointed out by former governor/attorney general Marc Racicot, this number of amendment proposals exceeds the entirety of proposals referred to the people over the last 50 years. And amending the Constitution is a far weightier task than amending statutes.

Dorothy Bradley and Bob Brown were both long-time legislators. Dorothy Bradley was the Democratic nominee for governor in 1992; Bob Brown was the Republican nominee for governor in 2004.

