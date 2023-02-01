Mark Egge

Mark Egge

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Land is the most expensive input in creating housing. When cities like Bozeman impose large minimums on the amount of land required to build a house, it pushes housing prices up and leads to sprawl. This is why the very first recommendation in Bozeman’s 2021 development code audit for affordable housing is to reduce Bozeman’s minimum lot sizes.

Housing affordability is a major issue in this year’s legislative session (and rightfully so). House Bill 337 is a pro-affordability bill that would put a cap on minimum lot sizes that a city (using its zoning authority granted by the state) can require at 2,500 square feet.

Since 2019, Bozeman has tepidly reduced lot size minimums from 5,000 square feet to 4,000 square feet. Meanwhile, Helena and Billings have eliminated lot size minimums entirely from residential districts.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Mark Egge is a Bozeman-based advocate for housing policy reform.

Tags

Recommended for you