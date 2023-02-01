Land is the most expensive input in creating housing. When cities like Bozeman impose large minimums on the amount of land required to build a house, it pushes housing prices up and leads to sprawl. This is why the very first recommendation in Bozeman’s 2021 development code audit for affordable housing is to reduce Bozeman’s minimum lot sizes.
Housing affordability is a major issue in this year’s legislative session (and rightfully so). House Bill 337 is a pro-affordability bill that would put a cap on minimum lot sizes that a city (using its zoning authority granted by the state) can require at 2,500 square feet.
Since 2019, Bozeman has tepidly reduced lot size minimums from 5,000 square feet to 4,000 square feet. Meanwhile, Helena and Billings have eliminated lot size minimums entirely from residential districts.
Minimum lot sizes increase the cost of housing, both directly and indirectly. Minimum lot sizes place a floor on the minimum amount of land one must purchase to own a house. In Bozeman, where finished land costs $2 million to $3 million per acre, each additional 1,000 square feet of minimum lot size above and beyond what a buyer might otherwise want or be able to afford adds $46,000 to $69,000 to the cost of a house in land alone.
Less directly, housing developers have a rule of a thumb that vertical construction costs should be roughly three times the land cost. Adding a three-times multiplier of land costs to structure costs, the impact of each additional 1,000 square feet of lot size above and beyond what a consumer might otherwise desire can literally add $175,000 to $300,000 to the cost of finished housing in Bozeman.
The new Bridger View subdivision is a great example of why HB 337 is needed. Created with philanthropic support and a mix of market rate and subsidized housing, Bridger View provides 27 units of permanently affordable housing. Of the 57 lots in the subdivision, most are between 1,800 and 2,500 square feet; none are large enough to meet current Bozeman development code requirements. The HRDC and the other Bridger View development partners had to obtain special exemption from the city for its small lot sizes through a complicated and expensive process that is only available for large developments. HB 337 would lower this hurdle for future affordability-oriented subdivisions.
Other requirements in Bozeman’s code (such as setbacks, utility easements, lot coverage maximums and off-street parking requirements) will continue to ensure that all lots are adequately sized to provide functional and high-quality housing. Bridger View demonstrates that great housing can have a compact footprint (if only the city would allow it!).
HB 337 is a good bill for housing affordability. It deserves the city’s support. The result would be a minor (but meaningful) change to Bozeman’s zoning code that aligns with its code audit recommendations — and a small step toward a future with greater housing abundance, affordability, and choice.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.