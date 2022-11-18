Let the news come to you

November is National American Indian Heritage Month. In 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed a Congressional Joint Resolution establishing this event and called upon governments, interested groups, organizations, and the people of the United States to observe this month with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities. Every subsequent president has affirmed this proclamation. Thus, this month is a good time for all Montanans to reflect on the contributions of our Indian people to our great state and our nation.

A few amazing facts about Montana Native American history you may not know:

• Montana is home to one of the largest collections of pictographs and petroglyphs anywhere in North America. There’s a site called Bear Gulch about 20 miles outside of Lewistown that has over 1,200 distinct features, some of which are about 2,000 years old. Indigenous peoples traveled to Bear Gulch for thousands of years to commemorate rites of passage and other significant events.

Zach Hawkins is the director of the Montana Office of Public Instruction’s Indian Education for All.

