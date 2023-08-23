Let the news come to you

It’s revealing of his character, intellect, and respect for the law that, after losing the most important case this century, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen called climate change “absurd.” He then proceeded with ad hominem attacks on the judge and dredged up decades’ old conspiracy theories against Planned Parenthood.

Knudsen didn’t mention any specifics contained in Judge Kathy Seeley’s 103-page decision. He’s out to distract from Seeley’s 70-some pages of facts drawn from the experts in the trial. The judge called the testimony of Knudsen’s lone witness in the case “not well-supported, contained errors, and was not given weight by the Court.” This, after Knudsen spent $100,000 of taxpayers’ money on witnesses he never called to the stand.

He’s throwing red meat to the gullible after his humiliating defeat, the preferred tactic of the MAGA adherents. Turn up the temperature of the rhetoric to the edge of violence against “enemies.” Divide the voters. Distract from your own failures.

Jeff Smith is co-director of 350 Montana. These are his opinions, not those of the organization.

