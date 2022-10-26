Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. Over the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the ecological integrity of rivers and streams. Indeed, without the Clean Water Act, Montana would not be the state it is today. But far more must be done in order for us to reach the promise of the Clean Water Act — which is to prevent, reduce, and eliminate pollution in our waters.

In arid Montana, water is our most important and most limiting natural resource. Every aspect of our lives is tethered to and dependent upon access to clean, adequate water. Our Tribes, our communities, and our families are dependent upon clean water for our environment, health, economy, spiritual well-being, and recreation. Whether you’re a rancher in Miles City, a restaurant worker in Kalispell, a mother in Laurel, or an outfitter in Dillon – you need clean water every single day. Clean water is also essential for terrestrial and aquatic life, livestock, crops, and ecosystems as a whole. With this in mind, one would think that Montana’s leaders would value and prioritize the protection and enhancement of our water resources. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case.

Our state government was granted the authority to implement the Clean Water Act through delegation from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). In principle, the local stewardship of our water resources through an accountable state agency makes sense. In practice, the DEQ has been starved of the resources necessary to fully implement even some of the most basic clean water protections, such as adequate water quality monitoring, development of pollution reduction plans, and sufficient (and legal) pollution discharge permits.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Derf Johnson is the deputy director of the Montana Environmental Information Center, a non-partisan, non-profit environmental advocate dedicated to ensuring clean air and water for Montana’s future generations.

Tags

Recommended for you