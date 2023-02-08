Let the news come to you

Some problems are perplexing and complicated, with solutions evading the wisest among us. The need for affordable housing is not one of those issues. The causes and cures are not complicated. They evade us only because somewhere between kindergarten and college graduation, we never learned basic economics.

Often, one avoidable and seemingly unrelated problem can inform the solution to another. Take your garbage, for example. It should interest you to know that if you live in Montana, garbage isn’t very affordable — its disposal, that is. Depending on where you live, you are probably paying for gold-plated garbage trucks (figuratively speaking) owned by companies that earn net profits two to four times higher than their counterparts in other states.

Economics 101: When demand is high (lots of garbage to dispose of), and supply is low (an artificial scarcity of trash haulers to choose from,) you will pay far more for those emptied garbage cans than you would if market entry was unrestricted and garbage collectors competed fiercely for your consumer dollars. I say “artificial” because scarcity is not an indigenous creature of the free market. It’s a mutant beast conceived of by protectionist politicians who rape the consumers and make monopolies out of special interests. Such is the case in Montana. Don’t laugh — you probably voted for one of them.

Roger Koopman is a former small businessman, two-term state legislator and two-term public service commissioner from Bozeman.

