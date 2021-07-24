Guest column: A wise investment in the Lower Yellowstone River By Lance Kalfell Guest columnist Jul 24, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lance Kalfell Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This past spring, the Montana Legislature approved a $4 million investment in improved public access, recreation infrastructure, and wildlife habitat along 175 miles of the Lower Yellowstone River.The investment is historic, but its origins are even more noteworthy. The idea didn’t start at the Legislature. It began with kitchen-table conversations between Eastern Montana citizens, community leaders, business owners, outdoor recreation advocates, and elected officials who wanted to help the Lower Yellowstone and the communities along its banks realize their full economic potential.The fact that our outdoors create a foundation for economic opportunity is no secret. People, businesses, organizations and communities have rallied around that idea for decades. Data and economic research show us that places that care for their public lands and waters and invest in their recreation infrastructure have the chance to achieve greater prosperity than those who do not.This $4 million investment gives Eastern Montana communities the chance to unlock their full potential by improving access and exploring additional recreation infrastructure like boat ramps, campsites, and trails. Montana’s $7.1 billion outdoor economy is invoked frequently, but that economic pie isn’t shared equally across the state. Economic development experts agree that investing in outdoor infrastructure is critical to attracting more visitors like anglers, boaters, and campers who will spend their dollars in Eastern Montana communities. Increasing recreation revenue will support a high quality of life by improving local infrastructure like hospitals and schools, present the opportunity to attract new residents, and encourage people who grew up in Eastern Montana to return, put down roots, and bring their strong Montana values with them. The gaps in the Lower Yellowstone River’s recreation infrastructure east of Billings are significant. A collaborative community effort led by the Lower Yellowstone River Coalition found multiple access gaps, some as big as 50 miles, and gathered community members to brainstorm ways to address these gaps to increase access for locals and visitors. Ultimately, we believe that making the Lower Yellowstone accessible for all will generate revenue for Eastern Montana communities that will create jobs, improve public health, support education infrastructure, and open opportunities for recreation-driven commerce that will benefit the communities between Hysham and the North Dakota border.In keeping with the priorities of this effort since day one, the decisions about how and where to spend this $4 million investment will come from the local citizens who live near and depend on the Lower Yellowstone. To ensure the investment meets community needs, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is convening a 12-person steering committee composed of local residents whose lives and livelihoods are impacted by the potential outcomes of this investment and the proposed improvements. Led by Angie Grove, former chair of the Montana State Parks and Outdoor Recreation Board, the committee will spend the next several months learning from the local communities along the river about what areas and which projects are most suited for portions of the funding.The committee’s findings will guide how the $4 million is ultimately invested and ensure that infrastructure improvements will be carefully considered to respect the folks who depend on the Lower Yellowstone; agricultural producers, anglers, property owners, local businesses, and more.Imagine that: an idea that sprouted from conversations between regular people and gained enough momentum and support to result in a multi-million dollar investment from our state government. It’s not quite a Cinderella story but it’s an example of how these kinds of things are supposed to work. The benefits that our businesses, communities, and families stand to gain from this committed investment are significant, and this is just the first step on a journey toward making the Lower Yellowstone a major part of the economic engine that helps Eastern Montana prosper. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Lance Kalfell is the owner of Kalfell Ranch, chairman of Prairie County Economic Development Council, and a member of the Eastern Plains Economic Development Corporation. He lives in Terry. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Community Montana Lower Yellowstone River Coalition Economics Finance Commerce Wildlife Investment Recreation Legislature Recommended for you More from this section IRS warns against scams related to child tax credit Posted: 12 a.m. Water demand drops in first week of Bozeman's drought restrictions Posted: 12 a.m. Plastic company in Manhattan expands factory after pandemic boosted business Posted: 12 a.m. Yellowstone adopts evening fishing restrictions on rivers and streams park-wide Posted: 5:30 p.m. Letter to the editor: Support carbon pricing to fight climate change Posted: July 23, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the city's decision to limit water use? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back