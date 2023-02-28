Let the news come to you

Southwest Montana is home to fertile agricultural land that produces a variety of foods, as well as a community dedicated to the land and to each other. Increasingly, many community members are struggling to afford healthy, locally grown food.

House Bill 276 aims to bridge this disconnect between local farms and folks striving to put healthy local food on the table. HB 276, sponsored by Rep. Marty Malone from Pray, Montana, would establish a Montana Farm to Food Bank grant program, which would bring more local foods into food pantries that Montanans in need can access.

Food pantries in our area— including Livingston Food Resource Center, Gallatin Valley Food Bank, and others— want to offer more nutritious and locally grown foods. This legislation would make that possible, and community members who rely on these pantries would be better-nourished with high-quality foods produced right here. It would also keep more dollars circulating in our local economy, with local food access organizations purchasing from local producers rather than relying only on food donations or cheaper out-of-state food purchases.

Lyra Leigh-Nedbor has worked in local food systems and hunger relief in Montana for over 15 years, and serves on the Open & Local Coalition executive team. George Peirce is the Executive Director of the Livingston Food Resource Center. Cally Ward is a student at Montana State University, a single mom, and a food bank customer.

