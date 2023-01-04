Like many communities across the nation, Bozeman has experienced deepening housing challenges that have forced us to consider new development patterns, neighborhood designs and housing types. The need for a variety of housing that is well-built, affordably priced and conserves finite resources is urgent.
The lack of such housing casts a shadow on our current and future prosperity. Over 70% of Bozeman employers see lack of housing that meets the needs of their workforce as one of the most critical challenges they face. Employers, residents and community leaders all increasingly use the word “crisis” to describe:
· Businesses cutting hours or even closing because they lack employees, harming the local economy and creating a lack of services and products for residents
· Prohibitive housing prices making it impossible for residents to live in the community where they work.
· Residential sprawl drawing down finite resources including water supplies, farmland, and local capacity to pay for infrastructure and services.
· Housing that uses more energy and water than necessary.
Launched to fill an unmet need to help middle-income residents put down roots, Headwaters Community Housing Trust is providing middle-income working residents the opportunities to own a quality home that meets their needs. The core tenet of the organization is that residents that work in the community ought to be able to live in it and the community benefits from a supply of homes that assures a stable, successful workforce.
Bridger View, a Headwaters Community Housing Trust neighborhood in Bozeman, is a new in-fill development that combines compact neighborhood design, energy- and water-efficient homes, and permanent housing affordability for area residents. Thirty-one of the 62 homes are being sold at prices approximately half of current market rates to middle income earners in Bozeman who earn too much to qualify for traditional homebuyer assistance programs yet cannot afford to purchase and own a home in our community at today’s market prices.
The significantly lower home prices are made possible by a new model that combines private philanthropy, public investment, modest home sizes, and proceeds from the neighborhood’s market-rate homes. The key element in our approach is keeping the below-market homes affordable for generations to come.
This permanent affordability is achieved by striking a balance between the equally important goals of providing a fair and equitable return to the seller while ensuring a purchase price affordable to the next middle-income buyer. This model enables households to build wealth while ensuring their homes remain affordable. Each homeowner owns their home and leases the land the home sits on from Headwaters Community Housing Trust. If a homeowner decides to move, they keep the equity they’ve earned by paying down their mortgage, plus compounding appreciation of the home’s value, capped at 2.5 percent for each year they owned the home.
Headwaters Community Housing Trust is proud to see the variety of workforce and community members—including a nurse, mechanic, engineer, business owner, writer, ski instructor, and individuals in the non-profit, software and hospitality sectors—finding homes at Bridger View after struggling to find anything locally they could afford.
As our organization works to increase housing options for Bozeman’s workforce and to strengthen our community, you can learn more about this new organization at headwatershousing.org.
