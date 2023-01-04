Let the news come to you

Like many communities across the nation, Bozeman has experienced deepening housing challenges that have forced us to consider new development patterns, neighborhood designs and housing types. The need for a variety of housing that is well-built, affordably priced and conserves finite resources is urgent.

The lack of such housing casts a shadow on our current and future prosperity. Over 70% of Bozeman employers see lack of housing that meets the needs of their workforce as one of the most critical challenges they face. Employers, residents and community leaders all increasingly use the word “crisis” to describe:

· Businesses cutting hours or even closing because they lack employees, harming the local economy and creating a lack of services and products for residents

Randy Carpenter is the executive director of Headwaters Community Housing Trust.

