When legislators meet in January for the 2023 session, we’ll be walking in the door with well over a billion dollars in the bank. Not from new taxes or debt — this is money that hardworking Montanans have already paid in taxes but is just sitting idle. As the costs of basic necessities rise, it’s critical that we put that money to work to lower costs for working Montanans. There is plenty of grain in the grain bin, and it’s time to give that grain back to the people who put it there in the first place.

And we have a plan to do just that. We can put $1 billion to work right away to address the biggest crises that are hitting us in our wallets: the high cost of finding a home, rising property taxes, the lack of affordable child care, and the scarcity of mental health services. These are daunting challenges, but with bold solutions, we can overcome them.

In Missoula and Bozeman, working Montanans are living out of cars and RVs because they can’t find an affordable place to live. In Kalispell, Helena, Billings, and many other communities across our state, rising housing costs are locking young Montanans out of homeownership and making it nearly impossible to find a place to rent. We know that the heart of this crisis is that demand for housing outpaces our housing supply. In 2019, Democrats passed a bill to put $15 million into building over 250 new apartments guaranteed to be affordable for working folks. We want to turbocharge this successful model by putting $500 million more into it and dramatically increase the supply of housing that Montanans looking to rent or own can afford.

House Minority Leader Kim Abbott (D-Helena), Senator Pat Flowers (D-Bozeman), Senator Shannon O’Brien (D-Missoula), and Representative Mary Caferro (D-Helena) serve in the Montana State Legislature.

