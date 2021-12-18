Guest column: A plan to connect our communities through trails By EJ Porth Guest columnist Dec 18, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Kelly Kuntz Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Land use planning is a hot topic in quickly growing communities across the western United States. In the same way that our communities are changing, so has the definition and scope of land use planning throughout history. In the early 1900s, planning was focused on the basics, things like fire safety, indoor toilets, and air quality in industrialized urban neighborhoods. The work of planners has shifted and evolved with the advent of cars, population shifts to the suburbs and now, the invention of the self-driving car. We know now that built environments impact nearly every aspect of our lives. Planners have a near impossible task, tackling the challenges of today while imagining what could and should happen to a community 50 years from now. There are likely few places in the country that have as many land use planning challenges as Gallatin County.Gallatin County’s challenges weigh heavy on all of us, especially local elected officials and planning staff. But there is reason for optimism. Rather than inheriting a built environment that no longer suits the needs of its people, we have the opportunity to envision and plan for neighborhoods, water, infrastructure, trails and natural areas that align with our community values. The future of this very special place hangs in the balance and each of us assumes a powerful responsibility to steward it. Embracing this opportunity rather than dwelling on the challenges is no easy task. While we may wish otherwise, we do not get to decide if our community changes but we can decide how. When it comes to our shared values of recreation and trails, we did just that and it deserves celebration.Recognizing the core values identified in the new Gallatin County Growth Policy, the Gallatin Valley Land Trust and Gallatin County are proud to have created and overseen the recent adoption of the Triangle Trail Plan. The plan created an attainable and inspirational vision for future trail connectivity in the area west of Bozeman toward Four Corners and Belgrade. The plan is a win and proud moment for land use planning in Gallatin County.The Triangle Trail Plan highlights the value of private/public partnerships. As a funding partner, the Gallatin Valley Land Trust matched and amplified the public investment and brought increased community engagement to the planning process. Our partners at Gallatin County, city of Belgrade and city of Bozeman provided deep knowledge of their planning processes and regulations that helped create an enforceable plan. The result of this nonprofit and government partnership was a stronger and more well-informed plan. Representatives from Belgrade, Bozeman, and Gallatin County were actively involved in co-leading the plan. The growth in our valley is spanning across city boundaries and therefore coordinated infrastructure, such as trails, require communication and collaboration. The steering committee for the Triangle Trail Plan met monthly for over a year and included members of planning boards, planning staff, and elected leadership from Gallatin County, the city of Bozeman, and the city of Belgrade. Beyond the logistical need for collaboration, the group formed valuable working relationships that will serve us all well in the future.While the Triangle Trail Plan is certainly visionary, it is also grounded in reality. The steering committee prioritized creating a plan with a defined scope that was actionable and feasible. The Triangle Trail Plan’s implementation only occurs as properties transition into residential development which allows the trail system to grow organically alongside the development of the area.We hope the success of the Triangle Trail Plan can serve as a model for future land use plans in Gallatin County and beyond. We are incredibly grateful for the hard-working planning staff and elected officials across Gallatin County who are embracing evolving planning opportunities that reflect our changing community. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe EJ Porth is the associate director of the Gallatin Valley Land Trust and served on the steering committee for the Triangle Area Trail Plan. 