In autumn, that mournful season that stifles the lighthearted sounds of summer, larch turn golden and, against the green of Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine, light up the Seeley-Swan Valley like a votive-filled cathedral in Rome.

It’s something to behold as you stand in awe of the magic wand of nature, whose invisible hand has crafted an infrastructure that rapacious men and women want to market and sell to a public hungry for natural experiences touted on Instagram and by Hollywood.

In the Seeley-Swan, at Holland Lake, we’re seeing a docudrama (like that TV show Yellowstone) play out with the U.S. Forest Service and Utah-based ski giant POWDR proposing to triple the size of the quaint Holland Lake Lodge — on public land — and turn it into a “soulful” experience for visitors to an area that’s the crown jewel of the largely undeveloped valley.

Bill Lombardi lives in Seeley Lake.

