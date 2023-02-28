I have many identities — among them are being a wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma, a formidable Black woman, an elder, a retired detective sergeant, a former athlete, an Obama alumnus, a 2018 recipient of the ACLU of Montana Jeannette Rankin Civil Liberties Award, a national AARP 2023 Purpose Prize Fellow, and the founder and now executive director emerita of The Montana Racial Equity Project (MTREP). I am also a person with major depressive disorder acquired during my work with MTREP. I thought I was tough and formidable enough to not only live in a Black body 24/7/365 (with all that comes with such a life) and run MTREP, too. Well, I was — until I wasn’t. It doesn’t matter how strong your mettle; you can still acquire a mental illness.
That “wasn’t” came on when George Floyd was calmly murdered by a police officer, Breonna Taylor was shot to death in her bed by a police officer, and Ahmad Arbery was hunted down and murdered by three men, one being a former police officer. It was at about this same time that I learned of Elijah McClain’s horrific death at the hands of police officers and paramedics who are now charged with murder. I also had to fire an employee at about the same time. And it was the summer of the most terrible phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and isolation. The collective trauma was just too much for me to bear.
Every MTREP employee has 1 ½ paid hours each week for self-care in whatever manner they chose such as physical exercise, napping, minding their mental health, etc. This was especially important because all of them were BIPOC living in predominantly white state and immersing themselves in the very difficult work of racial justice and equity in Montana. They were great at taking that time to tend to themselves and I was proud of them for doing that. The sad irony is that I wasn’t taking care of my own self. I’ve always been a very strong person who could always power through crisis after crisis; I thought I was fine, but I was far from it. It remains wild to me that I had no inkling as to what was happening with my mental health despite all the signs around me; I now know that I was in deep denial. It is only with healthier hindsight that I can see what had been happening, its toll on me, MTREP staff, and many other aspects of my professional and private life. What brought on that healthier hindsight? A mental health crisis.
I took five and half weeks off late 2021-early 2022 — my first real vacation since 2013. I needed to completely disconnect but stupidly didn’t. One good thing during that time away was deciding to retire in early summer 2022, however, I broke down only about a month after returning to work and needed to take more time off. It was during that time that I experienced a crisis which scared the bejeezus out of me. It frightened me enough that within hours I found a mental health therapist who would understand my unicorn status and began seeing them immediately. I also made the very difficult decision to retire sooner that I had planned.
I’m not going to sugar coat it — 2022 was the worst year of my 70. Now I am doing so much better. I’m happily retired, have a consultancy — DOG ON A BONE, LLC — and am once again starting to live my best life. This includes getting in touch with key people to whom I owe abject apologies for my behavior while sick.
Again — it doesn't matter how strong your mettle is, you can still acquire a mental illness. So don’t be shy about mental health therapy — it may save your life. Help is available if you are in crisis or feeling suicidal. Call or text 988 to speak with someone immediately.
PS. Yes, I have many identities but one thing I am not is a noun. Don’t call me “a black.” I am a Black person, not a crayon. And my skinfolk are Black people. Thank you in advance.
