When school doors open with the first bell ringing, the focus in Montana will be on student learning!

The basics of math and reading are the keys to delivering educational excellence to our Montana students. In Article X, our Constitution states that it is “the goal of the people to establish a system of education which will develop the full educational potential of each person.” The 2022-2023 school year brings new opportunities and innovative solutions to that constitutional promise for the success of our students and teachers.

Let’s look back a year ago. There were constraints of masking and quarantine that lead to inconsistent opportunities to learn. Adding to these challenges, parents were given three minutes at the microphone. A divide clearly existed between parents and school. And to top it off, the current federal administration’s overreach referred to parents as “domestic terrorists” at the request of the National School Boards Association. As a result, our students suffered. According to the 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Study, Montana has a 30-year high of 41% of high school students reporting feelings of sadness or hopelessness.

Elsie Arntzen is Montana’s superintendent of public instruction.

