Maddy Munson

The largest land management agency in the country, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) oversees 245 million acres of public lands and waters across the United States. That includes 8.1 million acres in Montana. Since the mid-20th century, however, the BLM has managed our public lands with an overwhelming focus on oil and gas drilling, grazing, mining, and other extractive uses. As a result, the agency has neglected a host of other values and uses, including land conservation, water quality, and cultural preservation, not to mention hiking, hunting, fishing, wildlife viewing, and other forms of recreation that underpin Montana’s quality of life and sustain the state’s $2.5 billion outdoor recreation economy.

The BLM has taken this extraction-above-all-else approach to public land management even though, in 1976, Congress mandated the agency take a multiple-use approach, which meant giving equal weight to extractive and non-extractive uses alike. The extraction-above-all-else approach has also stood at odds with how much Montanans and other Americans have come to value conservation, healthy wildlife populations, and outdoor recreation. Moreover, the approach has prevented the agency from properly addressing climate change in its planning and on-the-ground management decisions.

Last week, however, the BLM took a significant step toward achieving true multiple use in how it manages our public lands. It released the draft of a proposed “public lands rule” that would put non-extractive uses, including conservation, on equal footing with extractive ones. With over 90% of BLM-managed public lands in Montana currently available for oil and gas leasing, there is a clear need for more balanced management of public lands in our state.

Maddy Munson is public lands director at Wild Montana.

