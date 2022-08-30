Let the news come to you

When the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) became law, we secured a much brighter future for Montana than the one we had previously been facing. The bill marks an historic moment for our public lands, fish, and wildlife, and for taxpayers and communities around the state.

That’s because the IRA will deliver much-needed reforms to energy policies that haven’t been updated in more than a hundred years, policies that have cheated taxpayers and hamstrung agencies in being able to properly care for public lands, water quality, and outdoor recreation infrastructure.

The bill updates the royalty rate, minimum bid requirements, and rental rates that oil and gas companies pay to use our public land. According to Taxpayers for Common Sense, taxpayers in Montana have lost out on millions in revenue due to antiquated federal oil and gas fiscal policies. The reforms in the IRA will bring them into the modern era and ensure that companies are required to pay market rates for the lease of publicly-owned resources and taxpayers get a fair return, putting money back in the public’s pocket.

Ben Gabriel is executive director of Wild Montana. Frank Szollosi is executive director of Montana Wildlife Federation.

