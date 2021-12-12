Guest column: A lot to celebrate at Montana State University By Waded Cruzado Guest columnist Dec 12, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Waded Cruzado, president of Montana State University Kelly Gorham/MSU Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Let the celebrations begin! As we prepare to honor Montana State University’s Class of 2021 on Friday, my thoughts turn, with gratitude, to all of you — our neighbors and friends, students, faculty, staff and alumni — who have helped your university enjoy an extraordinary semester.This fall, Montana State welcomed the largest incoming class in its history, with 3,871 new, first-time students. They add to an enrollment of 16,841, the second largest count in MSU history. MSU continues to focus on helping all of its students succeed, and our students, faculty and staff continue to make us proud. Among numerous achievements, Dr. Alexandra Adams, director of MSU’s Center for American Indian and Rural Health Equity, earned the high honor of election to the National Academy of Medicine. In addition, Dr. Leo Killsback, associate professor in Native American Studies, won two national awards: the Stubbendieck Great Plains Distinguished Book Prize and the Western History Association’s 2021 Donald Fixico Book Award for his history of the Cheyenne Nation; Madeline Garner, a fellow in molecular biosciences, won a NASA award to advance the search for extraterrestrial life; and Mayuri Singh, who will graduate this week with degrees in chemical and biological engineering, won a Schwarzman Scholarship, the highly competitive award for leadership.We started the academic year with the historic announcement of a $101 million philanthropic investment by Robyn and Mark Jones, which will help MSU meet the state’s need for nurses by 2030 by funding new facilities at our nursing campuses in Bozeman, Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell and Missoula, endowing faculty positions and student scholarships, and funding the state’s first certified midwifery program. Recognizing this transformational contribution to health care in Montana, MSU was honored last month to name our nursing college the Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing. For a third year running, your university set a new record for research expenditures, this time at more than $193 million. Many of the funded research projects substantially address the Grand Challenges for Montana identified in our strategic plan to provide impactful and relevant solutions to state priorities such as community wellness, food and fuel security, and environmental stewardship.This fall we advanced building projects that will provide important facilities for our students. In September, we broke ground for our Student Wellness Center, which will provide a wholistic approach by offering student fitness, health and wellness services in one location. Then in October, thanks to generous donations totaling $18 million, we opened the MSU Bobcat Athletic Complex, followed that same month by the grand opening of our beautiful and long-anticipated American Indian Hall, a $20 million dream come true, also possible thanks to our donors and benefactors. And to cap this extraordinary sequence, in November, we opened the newly renovated and repurposed Romney Hall, for which the 2019 Legislature approved $25 million in state funds and an additional $7 million in private donations. Romney Hall is now a central, vital classroom and student services building that will impact generations of MSU students.These construction projects also represent our commitment to a responsible stewardship of resources. The American Indian Hall achieved the first-ever LEED platinum version four certification in the state, and we also expect a LEED certification for Romney Hall. Importantly, we have also added a geothermal field near the American Indian Hall and in the Romney Hall oval that will store unused energy for later use. These projects — which are also investments in future energy districts that allow campus buildings to help heat and cool each other — add to more than a decade of work on energy efficiency, including current, innovative energy districts that have earned MSU national recognition.And what about those Bobcats? Our Bobcat football team has had an extraordinary year, advancing to the playoffs for the third straight season — matching the longest streak in our program’s history. We were also delighted earlier this month to announce a major gift endowment from Dr. Ellen Kreighbaum in support of MSU women’s basketball. The endowment, which will produce $40,000 of support annually in perpetuity, will provide resources to the women’s basketball program to help student-athletes excel both in the classroom and during competition. We are so proud of all of our student-athletes. Go, ‘Cats, Go!We cannot wait to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates at commencement this Friday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. At the ceremony, we’ll also honor Taylor Brown, a widely respected broadcaster, rancher and former state legislator, with an honorary doctorate. Taylor and his family represent the best that our land-grant university has to offer to the state and the nation. Tickets for commencement are required, but you can also watch live online at montana.edu/commencement. A huge congratulations to all of our graduates!From the bottom of my Bobcat heart, thank you for your involvement in Montana State University. We look forward to continuing to build on the tradition of excellence we have established, and we appreciate your continued friendship and support. May you have a peaceful and joyous holiday season. Waded Cruzado is the president of Montana State University. 