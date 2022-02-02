So the long delayed Custer Gallatin National Forest Plan has landed. Given the six years of effort that went into this plan, it is underwhelming. The Forest Service approaches management of this, the northern reaches of the world-renowned Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, as if it is some run-of-the-mill tract of patchy forest instead of one of the few national forests that still has nearly all of its native wildlife.
One would never guess from this tome that climate change is barreling down on us like the freight train in The Fugitive. It’s business as usual on the Custer Gallatin! You could assume that everything will be as it is 50 or 100 years from now, that human population in the region is not exploding, that urban development is not running rampant, that the trailheads are not jam-packed every day, that species like the wolverine and lynx are not teetering on the edge of regional oblivion, that the Greater Yellowstone Climate Assessment has not predicted unprecedented heating of the atmosphere. No, the national forest will remain a happy wonderland of abundant resources for all with bunnies hopping through the meadows.
The Forest Service treats irreplaceable wildlands like expendable, replaceable car parts. Porcupine and Buffalo Horn Creeks, much of the Crazy Mountains, the Pryor Mountains, Lionhead Roadless Area, the wild heart of the Gallatin Range — these are tattered but priceless remnants of the great wild continent we have run roughshod over for manifest destiny. They are the last embattled refuges for some of our iconic and spectacular wildlife like grizzly bears and bighorn sheep, the final pieces of the great jigsaw puzzle. Will the finished image be a radiant thriving wildland, or a picked over, impoverished landscape?
Right now the Forest Service is logging the fringes of roadless areas and in popular recreation areas like Brackett Creek, Fairy Lake, Kirk Hill, Hyalite, Hebgen Lake, and Sourdough Canyon, picking off the accessible big trees and punching roads in to log the ones that are harder to get. This is the Forest Service vision laid out in this new plan — constant tinkering, hacking away at the forest to improve its “health,” plus more industrial recreation, more pavement and outhouses, while wildlife and wildlands take a backseat to the all-important and endless quest for recreation and “management.”
The newly minted forest plan assures more machine-powered access to anything not designated or recommended as Wilderness — unlimited numbers of snowmobiles, electric mountain bikes, timber sleds, side by sides and other expensive toys — diminishing the landscape of the Custer Gallatin to the least common denominator. And with slaughter of wildlife ramping up in Montana, more machines make it that much easier for people bent on trapping and shooting rare animals like wolves to overpower the animals and kill them.
Our entreaties to designate more species of conservation concern have also fallen on deaf ears in this sham plan. Bison, an animal native to nearly all parts of the Custer Gallatin, do not have one acre of recognized protected habitat on the forest. Bighorn sheep are left high and dry. The only species recognized as needing help are sage grouse, one species of prairie dog and westslope cutthroat trout.
We have worked hard, jumped through all their hoops, hoping for a reasonable and sensible plan that will facilitate long-term viability of the forest’s biodiversity. One can also hope to see a Unicorn. The Forest Service has thrown wilderness advocates a couple of bones in the form of small recommended wilderness areas and a couple of thinly protected “Key Linkage Areas.” Otherwise the forest is to be carved up by commodity and run through the mill of heavy recreation, timber supply, and production of wildlife to shoot. It’s a scenic backdrop to sprawling real estate empires, allocated via government mandate to be homogenized and shredded on the altar of progress and resources.
Short of suing the Forest Service, all that remains for concerned citizens is to watch like a hawk as they roll out plans for more logging, new roads, and more places for machines to dominate the landscape. We can still challenge each and every future decision by the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
Phil Knight is on the board of the Gallatin Yellowstone Wilderness Alliance.