I have sat in on several important environmental hearings in the state, including the NorthWestern Energy’s rate case at the Public Service Commission (our utility is asking to raise our rates by 28%) and most recently the House Natural Resource Committee’s hearing for HB 971 (a bill proposing to gut environmental protections — exempting the DEQ from analyzing environmental, cultural and economic impacts of mining, air, and oil and gas projects).

There are currently numerous assaults on our human rights going through the Legislature. I have sat in on many of these hearings too. As a young, queer, gender non-conforming person, it is beyond painful to listen to my state lawmakers attempt to negate my trans and two spirit peers, negate people seeking health care, negate working class people, negate both renters and unhoused folks.

One would not expect to feel a similar erasure and dysphoria at a hearing about utility costs or environmental regulations. Yet this past week, and particularly during the most recent hearing on HB 971, where public comment was rushed through and our voices as Montana citizens were literally being muted (66 people were present to speak in opposition compared to the 11 lobbyists in favor), my sense of self and my sense of reality felt ripped away.

Isabel Shaida is a Bozeman resident, theater maker and community organizer. She volunteers with Gallatin Valley Sunrise and currently sits on the Bozeman Sustainability Board.

