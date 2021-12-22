Guest column: A critical opportunity to protect Montana's rivers By Shannon Waters Guest Columnist Dec 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As the mercury drops and the snowpack builds in fits and starts, river season in Montana trickles to a close. It’s been a rocky season for our rivers (literally and figuratively), fraught with warm, low waters and fishing closures throughout much of the state. This coming winter will be especially vital not just to recharge our waters for next year, but to protect them for all the years to come. That is because the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act, Montana’s largest river protection bill in decades, needs our support.As the owner of a backcountry food company based in the Gallatin Valley, Montana’s rivers play a big role in my life and our work. It was on the banks of the Dearborn River where I ate my first freeze-dried backcountry meal — a moment that forever changed my course ahead by sparking the idea for Gastro Gnome. Now rivers continue to nourish our employees and their families by providing pathways for adventure. In fact, whether as a setting for our state’s booming outdoor recreation industry, an irrigation source for our time-honored agricultural sector, or simply an attractor for those seeking a high quality of life, Montana’s waters are the undeniable lifeblood of our economy.The Montana Headwaters Legacy Act would secure our rivers’ future by protecting 385 miles of them as Wild and Scenic — America’s gold standard in river protection. That means preserving free flow, water quality, and unique values like wildlife habitat along 20 of Montana’s most iconic rivers, all without infringing upon private property or water rights. These are rivers like the Gallatin, whose iconic bends and wily trout have inspired countless anglers to pick up a rod. Or the mighty Yellowstone, which brings in visitors from all around the world to support local communities. Hyalite Creek would be protected too, which provides drinking water for the booming community of Bozeman. There are also wild streams with their sources high among the peaks of the Absaroka Beartooth Wilderness, and more. Taken together, these waters represent some of the last, best free-flowing rivers in the state, not to mention the pristine headwaters for much of the nation.If protecting these rivers sounds like a good idea to you, then you’re on board with most Montanans. Eight out of 10, in fact, according to the most recent poll from the University of Montana. The Montana Headwaters Legacy Act has also been endorsed by over 1000 businesses and groups, demonstrating the kind of bipartisan support that is all too rare these days. Most recently, both the Gallatin County Commission and Park County Commission voted unanimously to add their support after hearing overwhelming positive testimony.This winter and the coming year represent a critical opportunity to see the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act made law. The act was introduced to the U.S. Senate by Montana’s senior senator, Jon Tester, where it remains waiting for a hearing. I urge all members of this community to contact Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale. Ask them to co-sponsor the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act for the sake of our rivers, our economy, and our singularly unique way of life. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Shannon Waters is the owner of Gastro Gnome Meals. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags River Montana Headwaters Legacy Act Hydrography Politics Montana Steve Daines Jon Tester Matt Rosendale Gallatin County Commission Recommended for you More from this section Guest column: Start treating Yellowstone bison the way they deserve Posted: 12 a.m. Plaintiffs in suit over PSC districts seek injunction Posted: 4:30 p.m. Letter to the editor: America's distancing itself from Jesus Christ Posted: Dec. 21, 2021 Letter to the editor: Writer's concerns about refugees are misguided Posted: Dec. 21, 2021 Bridger Ski Foundation preparing for busy winter as Nordic skiing grows Posted: Dec. 20, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Is the omicron variant of the coronavirus affecting your holiday plans? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back