Have you ever wondered who lives in the pastel tiny homes you drive by near the North 7th Avenue exit on Interstate 90? Housing First Village is a supportive housing community that provides tiny homes and trauma-informed services to those who have experienced chronic homelessness. Owned and operated by the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC), Housing First Village is the result of a broader community strategy to address chronic homelessness in southwest Montana.
This village is unique in its “Housing First” philosophy: there are limited barriers to entry, and supportive services are provided to residents, including mental health and addiction support. This approach has a 30-year evidence base showing its success in housing those with the most complex medical and behavioral health challenges, who are often the most frequent users of jails, shelters, emergency rooms, and other crisis services. Supportive housing provides a critical pathway out of chronic homelessness for our community members who — without supportive housing — would be unable to maintain stable housing.
Housing First Village is made possible through partnerships with health care, law enforcement, and service providers who utilize a data-driven approach to identifying those who could benefit most from this supportive housing model.
The first 12 homes were completed in the fall of 2021, with residents moving in November 2021. HRDC contracted with Habitat for Humanity of Gallatin Valley for aspects of the construction of the final seven homes completed this year.
An assessment of the first-year pilot program was recently completed by the Corporation for Supportive Housing, a national expert in supportive housing. Project goals around housing retention, access to healthcare, and reductions in the utilization of emergency services were met and sometimes exceeded. The first year of operations for any supportive housing development is known for its challenges, and Housing First Village was no exception, however, in both the first-year evaluation and as we continue to build community, the data and stories demonstrate the impact of Housing First Village for residents and beyond.
Fourteen residents were served in the first year, resulting in successful outcomes for residents, including a high housing stability rate; zero returns to homelessness within the first year; improved mental and physical health reported in resident surveys; regular resident engagement with their caseworkers; and 100% of residents connected to support services.
Within the first six months of the Village opening, residents who moved into the Village visited the emergency department 3.8 times less, resulting in 6.7 times less costly healthcare costs, a total of $382,189 less strain on the health system that results in an improved experience for all patients at Bozeman Health.
While avoiding using the emergency department, residents increased their number of primary care medical appointments at Community Health Partners and engaged with behavioral healthcare.
The Village opening also resulted in a significant reduction in the cost of the jail system through reduced incarcerations and total jail days at the Gallatin County Detention Center.
Housing is an essential aspect of overall healthcare. It is a fundamental human need that affects our physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Housing First Village is a beacon of hope for those who have experienced chronic homelessness in Bozeman. It is a testament to what can be achieved when a community comes together to tackle a complex issue with compassion and innovation. When our community lives our values through programming and partnerships like Housing First Village, we build a better community for everyone.
Heather Grenier is president and CEO of the HRDC, Lander Cooney is CEO of Community Health Partners, Laurie Walker is the system manager of community health improvement and partnerships at Bozeman Health, and Julie Henry is the re-entry coordinator at the Gallatin County Detention Center.