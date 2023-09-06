Let the news come to you

Have you ever wondered who lives in the pastel tiny homes you drive by near the North 7th Avenue exit on Interstate 90? Housing First Village is a supportive housing community that provides tiny homes and trauma-informed services to those who have experienced chronic homelessness. Owned and operated by the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC), Housing First Village is the result of a broader community strategy to address chronic homelessness in southwest Montana.

This village is unique in its “Housing First” philosophy: there are limited barriers to entry, and supportive services are provided to residents, including mental health and addiction support. This approach has a 30-year evidence base showing its success in housing those with the most complex medical and behavioral health challenges, who are often the most frequent users of jails, shelters, emergency rooms, and other crisis services. Supportive housing provides a critical pathway out of chronic homelessness for our community members who — without supportive housing — would be unable to maintain stable housing.

Housing First Village is made possible through partnerships with health care, law enforcement, and service providers who utilize a data-driven approach to identifying those who could benefit most from this supportive housing model.

Heather Grenier is president and CEO of the HRDC, Lander Cooney is CEO of Community Health Partners, Laurie Walker is the system manager of community health improvement and partnerships at Bozeman Health, and Julie Henry is the re-entry coordinator at the Gallatin County Detention Center.

