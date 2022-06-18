The University of Montana’s 2022 Voter Survey on Public Lands reinforced what we’ve known for years: Montanans want to protect our public lands.
The bipartisan survey showed that registered Montana voters across party lines and in every region of the state want federal legislation to designate new wilderness areas and protect wildlife habitat, funding to support state lands, and elected officials who are genuinely committed to conservation.
Strong support for public lands legislation
83% of voters support the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, which will add nearly 80,000 acres of wilderness to the Bob Marshall, Scapegoat, and Mission Mountains Wilderness areas in western Montana, south of Glacier National Park. It will also protect the headwaters of the Blackfoot and Clearwater rivers, both famed trout streams, and support the outdoor recreation and natural resource economies of Seeley Lake and Ovando.
Support for the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act has gone up steadily since 2018, climbing from 73% to 75% in 2020 to 83% today. Senator Jon Tester has championed the bill throughout, and the poll numbers make it clear the rest of our delegation should do likewise.
The survey also found strong support – 77% – for the Gallatin Forest Partnership’s proposal to protect the wilderness study area in the heart of the Gallatin Range, near Yellowstone National Park. This is a central pillar of the Partnership’s work to protect over 250,000 acres of national forest and critical wildlife habitat between Yellowstone and Bozeman.
Voters strongly back the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act, which would designate almost 400 miles of river as Wild and Scenic, with 79% in favor and just 15% opposed. Additionally, more than 7 in 10 support the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal, a community-led effort to create the 40,000-acre Nevada Mountain Wilderness – Montana’s first new wilderness area in almost 40 years – add 16,000 acres to the Scapegoat Wilderness, and designate an additional 63,000 acres for habitat protection, recreation access, and wildfire mitigation around Lincoln.
Protecting Wilderness Study Areas
For years, Montanans have opposed top-down efforts to strip protections from our wilderness study areas. The poll reaffirms this, showing that 72% of voters want to continue protecting wilderness study areas, while a measly 6% want to eliminate protections. This is yet more evidence that the future of wilderness study areas should be determined by locally driven collaborative processes, rather than top-down legislation seeking to slash protection from some of Montana’s wildest places.
Starting in 2019, the state legislature’s Environmental Quality Council spent 18 months and big chunks of taxpayer money developing a report focusing on unique, local, and collaborative approaches to wilderness study area management. Montanans have no desire to re-legislate an issue that’s already been decided when we could focus our energy on pursuing community-supported paths forward for these exceptional wild places.
Strong support for state lands funding
The survey shows that 82% of Montanans want state lawmakers to continue dedicating some recreational marijuana taxes to secure permanent public land access, protect working lands, and improve opportunities to hunt, fish, and camp.
Back in 2020, voters made it clear that this revenue should be used to sustain our outdoor way of life, and we’ve already seen its positive impacts in projects like the Lower Yellowstone River Coalition and the recent opening of Somers Beach State Park on Flathead Lake. Projects like this, and the survey results, are yet more evidence that lawmakers need to respect their constituents’ wishes and ensure this money supports our parks, trails, wildlife, and communities.
Conservation mandate for elected officials
These results have real implications for our elections. 85% of voters surveyed – 79% of Republicans, 84% of Independents, and 96% of Democrats – say conservation factors into their decision about who to vote for. Candidates in virtually every race tout their public lands bonafides, but there’s a big difference between talking the talk and walking the walk.
As we move past the June primaries toward the general election in November, it’s the duty of candidates and sitting officials to respect Montana voters and take their mandate to invest in, care for, and protect public lands seriously.