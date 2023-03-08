Kendall Van Dyk
Kendall Van Dyk

In the last decade there have been few policy issues in Montana more contentious than elk management. These arguments take place in our communities, within the Fish and Wildlife Commission, and during this blessed time of year, the Capitol building in Helena.

While there are still several contentious bills being considered by the Legislature, there has been a pretty darned admirable effort on behalf of stakeholders to address the more divisive topics surrounding elk management. The Montana Citizen’s Elk Management Coalition and the Montana Outfitters & Guides Association have introduced bills that have the support of both landowners and resident hunters.

One of the challenges currently facing elk management is increased hunting pressure by non-residents. Beginning with COVID-19 and fueled by popular culture romanticizing Montana (a TV show that shall go unnamed), our state has experienced an increase in people hunting and recreating here. We keep adding nonresident hunters while our hunting success rates get lower. Elk populations are over objective in hunting districts across the state and hunters and landowners are frustrated.

Kendall Van Dyk is a former state lawmaker who represented legislative districts in Billings. He chaired the House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee in 2009. He and his family now live in Helena.

