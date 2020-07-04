Grizzly bears in Greater Yellowstone represent an American conservation success story. In the mid-1980s when I was old enough to fish and hike across eastern Idaho and southwest Montana with my father, it was unheard of to encounter a grizzly in places like Island Park, the Centennial Mountains or the Madison Range. On brilliantly blue-sky summer days, we never gave a thought to bears while walking the banks of sparkling trout streams. Today, exploring these same areas with my own kids, I’m teaching them how to use bear spray and make that perfect cast.
Think about that – in a generation or less, we have gone from grizzly bears being on the brink of extinction in this region to a population of over 700 bears that is ranging into areas uninhabited for a century. That’s remarkable! And a testament to what can be accomplished by working together.
With that success comes the challenge of sharing space with more grizzlies in more places. Fortunately, Montanans are used to sitting down and hashing out solutions together. When Gov. Bullock formed the Grizzly Bear Advisory Council, GYC and many others saw a rare yet promising chance to create Montana-made solutions that sustain the state’s iconic bears. The council is comprised of Montanans with a wide range of interests and perspectives. Ranchers, loggers, hunters, ATV riders, conservationists and more are bringing first-hand experience living and working among grizzly bears to the council table. These citizens are listening and learning from one another. And in the process, the council is crafting a series of recommendations for how to manage and conserve grizzlies (likely out in August).
The council can set a lasting vision for grizzly bears. We hope it will acknowledge the importance of reconnecting bear populations to help ensure their long-term survival. Yellowstone bears have essentially been on an island for 100 years. Today, the distance between Montana’s two populations is shorter than it’s ever been during the past century. Scientists have shown that a connected population is unquestionably less vulnerable than a fragmented one. We are hopeful the council will see grizzly bear presence throughout western Montana as a success and commit to sustaining it.
As grizzly bears continue to expand into historic habitats, the potential for run-ins with people will grow. Sadly, we read too many tragic stories in our local papers about surprise encounters with hunters or habituated bears being euthanized. Bears come with very real challenges. Yet, as Montanans we know we can live with bears. Ranchers in the Blackfoot and Ruby valleys, Tom Miner Basin, and other areas of the state are leading the way in employing innovative practices that reduce conflicts between bears and people.
Ultimately, the success of grizzlies depends in large part on our collective ability to prevent and respond to conflicts. We are confident that with adequate resources for conflict prevention, response and education, Montana can rise to the occasion. We’ve seen it firsthand in working with ranchers, communities, and agencies across southwest Montana and Greater Yellowstone to reduce conflicts with bears. We appreciate the council considering recommendations that focus on generating more resources for conflict prevention.
Grizzly bears and wildlife define Montana. They also challenge us to share the landscape. We know that Montana-made solutions are durable and can meet that challenge. The Grizzly Bear Advisory Council is another example of Montanans from all walks of life coming together to create sensible solutions that preserve what we love most about our state. I’m ready and willing to listen to their recommendations and move forward together. I hope you are, too.
Scott Christensen is the interim executive director of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition.