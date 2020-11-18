The lack of civic education in the U.S. is having serious consequences. Absent a well-grounded appreciation for the structures and norms of American democracy, more and more people are drawn into conspiracy theories, fabricated distortions of history, malevolent disinformation campaigns and morally corrosive contradictions between myths of exceptionalism and indisputable facts about economic inequality and racial injustice. The level of public trust in government has never been lower in my lifetime.
Another problem: the amount of seeming disinterest in our society about the world at large. On Oct. 23, New York Times correspondent Roger Cohen provided a paragraph-long list of words and phrases never uttered in either of the two presidential debates, including Syria, human rights, Israel, Hong Kong, and Brexit. Only Biden mentioned Afghanistan, once. Cohen’s roster took a whole paragraph; no room to repeat all of that here. What struck me, and what continues to resonate, is how disconnected the public is from America’s active role in the world at large. Cohen’s column is aptly titled “The Shrinking of the American Mind.”
So, amidst growing anxiety about enduring political polarization and worries that our country is suffering an obsessive turning inward, I am trying to figure out how to be a good citizen. It’s complicated. Do you recall “citizenship” as a category of performance on your grade school report card? Remember having to answer to your parents for an “unsatisfactory” check mark? What was being measured? What were we being held accountable for? If memory serves, it was about participation in class and civility toward others. That still works: It’s imperative that we vote. We’ve also got to respect one another, always. That requires a factual basis for common understanding of what’s real and what’s fake, something better than the “mutual incomprehension” (George Will’s phrase) resulting from dueling information platforms in conventional and digital media.
I listen to NPR and Fox News almost every day. The difference in tone and substance is stark. Morning Edition’s Steve Inskeep and David Greene are no match for Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity when it comes to decibels and emotional intensity because they are wedded to journalistic principles of dispassionate inquiry. I’m not denying media bias, just yearning for media literacy, because the current dissonance is mind-boggling and dangerous.
How to reconnect people of good will who have immersed themselves in self-reinforcing echo chambers? Forget the bubble image, these are hardened shells. In response to this challenge along with the unfolding of events during the pre-inauguration interregnum ahead and my quest for responsible citizenship, I have a modestly radical plan that will help remedy the lack of common understanding that is undermining domestic stability and eroding our stature in the international community. It’s a civics class. Please don’t laugh, or yawn; this will be different.
Imagine Global Civics — a fresh blend of interrelated subjects intended to better realize the rights and responsibilities of citizenship in the 21st century. We are all citizens of our local and state community, our country and the world. As such, we have an obligation to ourselves and others to know and understand our unique state and federal constitutional constructs, but also how the global economy functions, how local, regional and planetary ecologies interact, where countries are located (and why location matters), how cultures are differentiated, and, not least, how the media shapes opinion. Media literacy is a vital subcategory. Where else, save a civics class, can young people learn to critically analyze the structures, functions, applications and consequences of political propaganda?
I think a course in Global Civics ought to be required in high school. At colleges and universities, including two-year institutions, Global Civics should be promoted as “the prime elective.” Civic education is every bit as important as STEM and technical training courses. Every scientist, engineer, welder, diesel mechanic, computer programmer and practical nurse (you name it) faces the challenges of responsible citizenship.
The lack of common knowledge is foundational to our problems. I look forward to initiatives that will restore civic education and thus bolster public faith and trust in democratic structures that have endured civil wars, economic depressions, deadly diseases, recurrent periods of violent social upheaval, and worldwide conflagrations like World War II. In the aftermath of the 2020 election, good citizenship skills and a deep appreciation for the values and norms of democracy will be as important as ever. Global civics cannot cure willful ignorance, but it will be medicinal and lead toward healthy outcomes.
Stephen Maly recently moved to Bozeman from Helena, where he founded and led Helena Civic Television, worked for the Montana Legislature and represented the 49th Parallel Institute based at Montana State University.