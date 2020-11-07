Across the country, this week has carried heavy doses of hope and uncertainty. Here in Montana we had our own expectations, with an election season in which every candidate presented themselves as a public lands champion. We anticipated a banner election day for our public lands, after wading through numerous texts, calls, and mailers promising great things for public access, habitat, wildlife, and outdoor recreation. We expected that the winning candidates would be the real public lands champions they promised.
Public lands were a top-tier issue alongside health care, the economy, and Second Amendment rights. At the top of the public lands promise-list was the commitment to address our national parks maintenance backlog and invest in projects via the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). LWCF was the platform touted in key Senate races, setting up an historic conservation win for the American people and our millions of acres of public lands. When it passed, the Great American Outdoors Act was heralded as “the Holy Grail” of conservation legislation. Its passage was strongly supported by Montana businesses, county commissioners and dozens of organizations.
The promise seemed straightforward: commit full and dedicated funding in perpetuity to one of our nation’s most successful and widely supported conservation programs. Give well overdue attention and investment to our treasured national parks addressing nearly $20 billion in deferred maintenance. Secure funds for fishing access sites, state parks, ballfields and more.
Sen. Daines took credit for introducing the Great American Outdoors Act, citing the importance of Montana’s outdoor economy, his love of the outdoors, and his respect for the places across Montana critical to our quality of life. He stood shoulder to shoulder with the President as the bill was signed into law.
Now, he needs to stand behind those promises.
Earlier this week, the Trump administration missed the deadline to deliver to Congress a list of prioritized projects to be completed using LWCF funding.
It was the first opportunity to actually put LWCF – the “Holy Grail” – into action, but no lists were delivered, and no projects were recommended. Montanans were left hanging and months of promises went unfulfilled.
Montanans expected a list of LWCF projects securing more than $116 million for over 60 projects on Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, and Fish and Wildlife Service lands, as well as roughly $23 million for federal public lands acquisitions – a list necessary to remain in compliance with the Great American Outdoor Act. But that didn’t happen.
Not one single LWCF project has been named. Not one fishing access site, not one tennis court or community park, not one expansion of public land access or improved recreation site. Not a single one.
To make matters worse, no reasonable explanation was given by the administration.
At best this is disappointing. At worst it is dishonest. Our public lands in Montana are one of the largest drivers of the economy. Our outdoor recreation historically has supported a $7.1 billion economy and funneled $287 million in state and local tax revenue. American consumers spend more on outdoor recreation than on motor vehicles or pharmaceuticals, and in Montana, our outdoor recreation accounts for 5.1% of our gross domestic product; second in the nation.
The outdoors are a critical piece of the economy in Montana, and we were promised that LWCF would be an investment in Montana, for the benefit of all of us. But this week, those promises are unfilled, and the words of the administration ring empty.
Sen. Daines, who rode his support for LWCF to reelection, needs to keep his promise to Montanans. He needs to keep fighting for LWCF to be implemented, and for the public lands, access, and outdoor recreation that he values.
Montanans are resilient, and don’t easily lose sight of what we value. We value our public lands, and we value the honor of a promise, both of which we intend to keep fighting for.
Marne Hayes is the executive director of Business for Montana’s Outdoors, which represents 225 businesses and 4500 jobs across Montana.