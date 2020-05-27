The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted daily life and wiped out jobs for many Montanans. After the statewide stay-at-home order began on March 28, new jobless claims in Gallatin County spiked from 77 to 3,704 in one week. Most unemployment claims across the state are in “Leisure Activities” – think restaurants and hotels – which have seen a 2,300% increase in jobless claims from this time last year.
COVID-19 arrived in our community when many residents were already struggling to afford to live and work here. Rent consumes one-quarter of earnings of the average job in Gallatin County, which ranks 51st out of 56 counties in rent affordability. (Park County ranks 55th.) Homeownership in Gallatin County is even more challenging: The median mortgage eats up 44% of the average job’s wages.
Recent research by Headwaters Economics finds that less affordable housing is, in many ways, a symptom of our community’s booming economy and high quality of life. People have been moving to our community to fill open jobs, start new businesses and retire. Our research finds that the influx of new residents is the strongest driver of increased housing costs. New residents need places to live, increasing competition for renters and homebuyers.
A second indicator of our booming community is our relatively fast-growing wages: During the past five years, average earnings per job rose by 6%, while in other small U.S. cities average wages have changed little. While rising wages improve our standard of living, wages have not kept pace with how quickly housing costs have increased.
Finally, our access to outdoor recreation, which adds immeasurably to our quality of life and boosts local businesses, also contributes to less affordable housing. Headwaters Economics’ research finds that places with a recreation-dependent economy—including counties like Gallatin with national park gateways and ski resorts—are strongly associated with less affordable housing even after considering factors like second-home ownership and new people moving to town.
The pandemic will exacerbate these challenges in several ways. First, many residents who are newly unemployed were already struggling to afford housing. These residents need immediate emergency assistance.
Second, we are likely to experience an influx of “COVID-19 refugees” leaving hot spot cities and seeking communities perceived to be lower risk. In-migration leads to more expensive housing. Policies that encourage more housing supply, particularly for households with lower incomes, could help to mitigate this effect.
Finally, the immediate economic downturn may reduce the ability of state, local, and federal governments and the private and nonprofit sectors to support affordable housing programs. We will have to be creative in response to emerging needs. Policies that incentivize greater density and diversity of costs can be one tool in the toolkit.
After nearly a decade of topping population growth and “best of” lists, Bozeman must recognize that as long as our community is prospering, we will have to deliberately address housing affordability for renters and homeowners and provide solutions for a range of incomes. A combination of regulations and incentives in conjunction with nonprofit programs and regional housing authorities have been used in other recreation-dependent communities to address housing affordability. Last week the city commission approved the Bridger View Redevelopment project spearheaded by Bozeman’s HRDC in partnership with the Trust for Public Land. This is a fantastic start.
The pandemic and its uncertain timeframe for public health and economic recovery underscore the need to integrate housing affordability into city and regional planning and economic development efforts.
Megan Lawson, Ph.D., is an economist with Bozeman-based Headwaters Economics.
