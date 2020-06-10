The Madison River offers world-class fly-fishing, recreational floating, wildlife viewing and more. It also supports hundreds of Montana jobs for guides, outfitters, shuttle operators, outdoor shops, motels, lodges, restaurants, shops and others from West Yellowstone to Ennis to Bozeman.
We want to sustain a healthy and vibrant Madison River experience for Montana residents and out-of-state guests, who together support the travel, hospitality and tourism industry as Montana’s second largest economic engine. Unfortunately, our communities, businesses and workers are reeling from the severe adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many are fighting for their livelihoods and business survival – right now!
In the midst of this unprecedented public health and economic struggle, the staff of Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP) scheduled a special, virtual meeting of the Fish & Wildlife Commission on Friday, June 12, to begin a public comment process on a draft environmental assessment (EA) and staff recommendations for significantly changing the regulations and use of the Madison River. We respectfully ask the commissioners to act responsibly and postpone any such process until the pandemic impacts are better understood and affected businesses and parties can devote time to being active participants in crafting a long-term recreation use plan for the Madison River.
The Madison River is a world-class fishery, and the EA presents no information that the health of the fishery is declining or in imminent danger. Rather, the concerns focus on real and perceived “social conflicts” arising from the popularity of the river by resident and non-resident anglers, whether guided or non-guided, wading or floating.
Although the EA acknowledges that just 11% of estimated Upper Madison angler days are commercially guided use, the FWP staff recommends a number of restrictive measures targeting where, when and how the guided angler can access the river. The potential impacts on the extended fly-fishing and tourism industry could be dramatic. Meanwhile, the EA glosses over or simply ignores various proposals for governing commercially guided trips which have been offered by those outfitters, guides and others during the recent negotiated rule-making process and its aftermath.
There is no imminent threat of uncontrolled increased commercial usage of the Madison River by guides and outfitters. With the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, restricted airline usage, depression-level economic impacts, and public health warnings, most of the local fly-fishing operators and tourist businesses are just hoping and praying to get 50% of our normal business in 2020. And, most economists project recovery for tourism related industries will take several years – at best! Many businesses, outfitters, guides and staff will not survive the pandemic’s economic tsunami.
FWP staff have the luxury of continued paychecks and job security during the pandemic shutdown. Isolated from reality, the staff even projects that 2020 tourism in Montana will be up by over one million people and explicitly states that this EA “analyzes impacts …. exclusive of any influence of the coronavirus.” Well, welcome to our reality of fighting for every guest we can keep on the books, fearing each phone call that more often is a cancellation than a new booking, instituting new operating standards to keep our guests and staff healthy, reassuring our employees that better times are ahead, and struggling to save our businesses and jobs.
In the midst of these challenges, the Fish & Wildlife Commission should not compound the problems. Give us a break. Revisit this process at a time when we can all participate fully and fairly in protecting our treasured Madison River and all it supports.
Dan Larson is Managing Partner of a fly-fishing lodge, The Madison Valley Ranch, and is a former community member of the Chronicle editorial board. John Way is an outfitter, owner of the Tackle Shop in Ennis, board member of the Ennis Chamber of Commerce, and chairman of the Montana Board of Outfitters.