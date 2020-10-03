In a huge win for Montana’s public lands, a federal judge ruled late last week that William Perry Pendley’s 424 days as acting director of the Bureau of Land Management were illegal and illegitimate. This is a big deal in a state where the BLM manages 27 million acres — nearly 30% of all land in Montana. The decision comes on the heels of Pendley’s move to open nearly all BLM acres around Missoula and Lewistown to oil and gas development.
The decision stems from a lawsuit brought by Gov. Steve Bullock challenging the legality of Pendley’s role and, by extension, the newly issued federal land management plans that illegally opened large parts of Montana’s public lands to drilling while reducing protection for fish and wildlife habitat, cultural resources and recreational uses.
This is very good news.
Unfortunately neither Pendley, nor his boss, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, seem to get it, and Pendley continues reporting to work, with a different title. Bernhardt and Pendley continue to disregard the law and the wishes of Montanans, driven by their singular desire to serve special interests.
Pendley came into the office with a track record deeply out of touch with Montana values.
About 90% of Montanans responding to a recent University of Montana poll said they believe public lands help protect their water and quality of life, and 85% said public lands are good for tourism and wildlife.
But that’s not Pendley’s priority. Pendley is perhaps most infamous for saying our nation’s founders had no intention of having public lands and that they should be sold off. “The Founding Fathers intended all lands owned by the federal government to be sold,” he wrote in a National Review magazine article in 2016.
Sec. Bernhardt knew what he was signing on for when he brought Pendley aboard. Pendley was a self-described “sagebrush rebel,” a parlance for liquidating federal lands, and was best known as former president of the Mountain States Legal Foundation, an anti-conservation group that has long challenged conservation in the courts. Prior to that he worked as an Interior staffer during the Reagan administration under Secretary of the Interior James G. Watt, who was known primarily for policies that savaged natural resources and undermined environmental protection.
Most telling of all, this past summer, Pendley’s name was withdrawn as the nomination to be director of the BLM which required confirmation by the U.S. Senate — in all likelihood because the votes did not exist to confirm him. Clearly, some senators were not interested in taking a very uncomfortable vote and formally backing Pendley and his abysmal record.
It should be obvious to everyone that if a nominee cannot be confirmed, he is inherently unfit and unwanted. But no, that’s not Interior’s view. For them, this is not about accountability to the public whom they serve, nor do they respect the law. They’re doubling down, and just days ago announced that they plan to appeal the ruling.
We need and deserve an Interior Department that respects the rule of law, serves Montanans and reflects our values. Pendley is not that man. He needs to go. I encourage all Montanans who love our public lands to speak up and demand his removal.
Scott Brennan is Montana state director of The Wilderness Society. He lives in Bozeman.
