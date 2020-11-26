We are more than 10 months into the COVID-19 pandemic and people are getting tired – tired of masking, staying home, and missing friends and loved ones. Health care workers understand this fatigue. They are tired, too. They are on the frontlines of this fight, putting themselves and potentially their families at risk to care for people infected with the virus while continuing to provide outstanding care to all patients who need medical attention.
At the start of the pandemic, people worldwide clapped and cheered health care workers for their selfless work. Your Bozeman Health caregivers felt your support. You called them heroes. You sent notes of gratitude and made signs with encouraging words. In the past several months, cheers have grown less frequent, while the number and severity of infections have increased.
At Bozeman Health, we are treating more COVID-19 patients today than we ever have before. The state of Montana is reporting more virus-related hospitalizations and deaths than at any other time during the pandemic. Your health care workers recognize the seriousness of this disease. They see its devastating effects day in and day out. And they know that the majority of Montanans comply with masking and distancing guidelines, doing their part to defeat COVID-19 and make our jobs easier, even as some question the very existence of the virus and refuse to take common-sense measures to prevent its spread.
As we look ahead to what promises to be a challenging couple of months, Montana residents must look to each other for strength and shared solutions. Please, help our healthcare professionals protect and care for you by taking a few simple but powerful steps to prevent the spread of this disease in our households and our communities.
• Wear a face covering in public.
• Keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and others.
• Celebrate the coming holidays safely by avoiding large gatherings.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water or use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.
• Call your health care provider if you have symptoms.
At Bozeman Health, our number one priority is keeping our staff, patients and community safe and healthy. We can’t do that without you. It takes all of us working together to stop the spread of this virus.
Despite the increasing numbers and the undeniable fact that we are in the midst of this pandemic’s second wave, there are encouraging signs on the horizon. Recent news of successful vaccine trials is remarkable. Still, it will be months before a vaccine becomes widely available. We won’t win this fight by quitting now. We must not let pandemic fatigue prevent our success. We must instead remember the frontline workers leading the charge in fighting this common enemy, so in 2021 we can spend Thanksgiving together, in person, and in good health.
John Hill is the president and CEO of Bozeman Health.