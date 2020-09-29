My wife, Jenni, and I like to go fishing on late-summer evenings on the Madison River, near our house in Bozeman. But lately, we can’t do that. Called a hoot-owl restriction, the fishing ban is meant to protect trout when the water temperature goes above 75 degrees for multiple days, a warming that can be fatal to the fish.
It’s not just our local rivers that are heating up. I climb mountains all over the world and I’ve seen glaciers receding, ice climbs melt away, and the increase of dangerous rockfall due to warming. Here in Montana, our forests are burning up, the ice in Glacier National Park is dwindling, and our winters are getting shorter and drier. I only have to step outside and smell the smoke to know we have a problem that needs our attention.
The wildfires currently raging across the West are a result of droughts, parched forests and warmer temperatures. The length and intensity of our fire season in Montana has gotten worse in recent years. Our snowpack is shrinking, which impacts water supplies as well as the outdoor recreation economy in this state, which brings in $7 billion in consumer spending and creates some 70,000 jobs, making it one of the biggest drivers in the state’s economy.
If we do nothing to alter our greenhouse gas emissions, scientific models project that average temperatures in the northern Rockies will increase by 4 or 5 degrees Fahrenheit by 2050. Research shows that we’ll have 33 percent less fishing days, a 15 percent decline in big-game hunting, and ski seasons cut by a third—as well as the loss of millions of dollars in labor earnings generated by those outdoor activities. I’ll be in my late 80s by then, but our three boys and their future children will be the ones who suffer from what we’ve passed down to them.
You don’t have to be a perfect environmentalist to be a climate advocate. I’m not flawless. I fly in airplanes. I use gear that has a big carbon footprint. Individual actions are important, but systemic changes in our government are what we need to move the needle.
The solution starts with showing up to vote. Let’s elect leaders who represent kindness and decency, characteristics we value here in Montana. We need leaders who will defend public lands, work toward keeping our air and water clean, and will create jobs in a clean energy economy. I’m talking about politicians who will stand up for the underrepresented communities who will be most impacted by our changing climate.
Montana is the sixth largest producer of coal in the U.S., but our coal production is way down, with the recent closure of two Colstrip Power Plant units outside of Billings. We need to shift to cheaper, cleaner energy, like wind and solar. Montana is among the top five states for wind resources in the U.S., yet it only rates 22nd in installed capacity. Those are jobs we need to create.
The next generations of Montanans deserve better than this. They deserve access to public lands and clear air and water. They deserve a stronger, greener economy. Your vote in November isn’t for the next four years. It’s for the next 200. Climate change is our moonshot. We’re fighting against forces stronger than us, but we can’t quit and fire up the coal plants. We have a moral responsibility to our children and their children to vote for a better future.
Conrad Anker is one of the world’s most accomplished alpine climbers, having notched first ascents all over the world. He is a member of the Athlete Alliance for the Protect Our Winters and co-founder of the Khumbu Climbing Center in Nepal, which provides safety training courses for high-altitude workers. He lives in Bozeman.