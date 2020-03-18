This is an open letter from your local Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital emergency medicine physicians and care providers to our friends and neighbors in Gallatin County and beyond in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We in the Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital emergency department, and our colleagues in the broader health system, are here to help and care for you during the COVID-19 pandemic. But we absolutely need your help with flattening the curve and preventing the spread of this disease, as well. We should not lament the closure of ski areas and schools for “only six cases in Montana.” While technically correct, this is incorrect logic. Now is the time for preparation and prevention while the total number of cases is low.
While there are six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montana, there are certainly more unconfirmed cases here. A conservative estimate would be 100-200 cases of the disease in our state at this time. Using a baseline of 100 current cases, if every infected person spreads the virus to one other person per day, by the end of the week there would be 6,400 cases in our state.
This disease is readily transmissible and its symptoms are vague. COVID-19 may feel much like a common cold to many. This is exactly why the social distancing that has been recommended is critical. Many non-essential services have already closed and we should all limit our non-essential outings and gatherings. Stay home as much as possible. Avoid public spaces. Practice good hand hygiene. Call your doctor if you feel you have a mild cold. For more information on hygiene and COVID-19 symptoms, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html or Gallatin City-County Health Department’s website at healthygallatin.org.
Our local healthcare resources are excellent, and the clinical care teams we have within the Bozeman Health system are compassionate, expert providers dedicated to our community but our resources are are limited. Heart attacks, strokes, broken bones, influenza and all other incidents and diseases don’t stop happening just because COVID-19 is here. Our current viral testing abilities are limited. Each individual that presents to a Bozeman Health care site is individually evaluated to determine if COVID-19 testing is appropriate for that person. The decision to test involves consideration of current symptoms, past medical history and risk factors, as well as recent travel history.
When presenting to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital or another Bozeman Health care site, expect clear instructions on where to go if you do or do not have a respiratory illness. You may encounter barriers in place to separate those with respiratory illness from those without it. You may or may not be directed into the main emergency department or to an alternate care site. We are currently working on alternative screening areas for those needing evaluation. Strict visitor restrictions remain in place until further notice and will be re-evaluated as guidelines change.
Bozeman Health has a dedicated COVID-19 team and an active incident command system in place. System-wide updates on the state of our readiness occur daily. We have an emergency preparedness plan developed using best practices, and Bozeman Health continues to work closely with Gallatin City-County Health Department, Gallatin County Emergency Preparedness and other agencies to deliver a cohesive response to this outbreak. Those with questions can call Bozeman Health’s main line at 406-414-5000 or call Gallatin City-County Health Department at 406-582-3100.
We understand this is an uncertain and worrisome time. We are here to help you. We are members of this community, and we remain committed to our roles in this community. Your healthcare providers are working tirelessly to be prepared and ensure our response to COVID-19 is well-organized as well as effective in treating and controlling this outbreak. Stay home, stay informed and help your whole community.
Zachary Sturges is a Bozeman doctor with Absaroka Emergency Physicians.