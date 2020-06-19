What will our public lands, those in proximity to Bozeman, look like in the next decade or beyond? Perhaps a better question is, what do we want them to look like? As we look upon the Gallatins and Bridgers, do we like the fact we see forests and wildness essentially out our back door, or are we willing to accept greater population impacts upon those forest, more timber cuts, more roads penetrating deeper into those forests? That latter alternative results in further fragmentation of wildlife habitat, the encroachment of non-native species, diminished forest health, and our forest becoming more susceptible to climate change. This is the path we are on.
Recently we have seen two court decisions that enable this trend: the decision on the Bozeman Municipal Watershed fuel reduction project between the U.S. Forest Service and the City of Bozeman and the U.S. Forest Service North Bridger Forest Health Project. The result of these two cases will change the landscape of our natural surroundings for years to come. They’ll affect the biodiversity of our forest, the aesthetics of what we see, and impact the quality and quantity of wildlife and their habitat.
The latter decreasing the likelihood of wildlife making those critical connections outside the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem to the north, making increased genetic diversity more problematic.
To some, perhaps many, this view may seem extreme, an overstatement, we’re being ridiculous. But tell us, since when has habitat fragmentation benefited wildlife? Impacts which seem small to us can be devastating to them. On page 483 of the U.S. Forest Service’s own draft environmental impact statement, it states the following:
“Each individual road or trail can influence habitat connectivity at a small scale, and density of multiple roads and trails can affect suitability of habitat for wildlife at a larger scale. It is well documented that higher road densities can negatively affect the way some animals use habitat, including avoidance of otherwise suitable habitat, which can affect overall connectivity.”
This is our concern. High road densities and loss of old growth forest are devastating to wildlife and forest integrity. We must learn that our forests have a higher value than our history indicates. Though many still think our forests as a simple commodity, we know they’re much more than that. Old growth forests help in carbon sequestration and provide biodiversity of life.
The reason for these forest fuel reduction projects is to be proactive in our attempt to suppress forest fires, yet it is the suppression of those fires which has placed us in this precarious condition to begin with. But more than this, it is the uncontrolled growth of the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI). Gallatin Wildlife Association (GWA) would like to refer your readers to a research article entitled, “Rapid growth of the U.S. wildland-urban interface raises wildfire risk” published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Following are a few statements from this article:
“WUI growth often results in more wildfire ignitions, putting more lives and houses at risk. Wildfire problems will not abate if recent housing growth trends continue.”
“The close proximity of houses and wildland vegetation does more than increase fire risk. As houses are built in the WUI, native vegetation is lost and fragmented; landscaping introduces nonnative species and soils are disturbed, causing nonnatives to spread; pets kill large quantities of wildlife; and zoonotic disease, such as Lyme disease, are transmitted.”
Intrusions in our forest to thin, log, burn and build roads will increase all these ills. If you think these impacts are hyperbolic, GWA invites you to our website. There on our home page you’ll find maps of roads and roadless areas along the Gallatin Front and Bridger Range. All we ask is that you be the judge as to how many roads you want to see in your backyard? How much habitat fragmentation should we allow? A better science can be applied, but so can common sense.
How many intrusions can our forests accept before it fragments our wildlife and their habitat beyond irreparable harm? We speak for them, but we need more voices to help.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Clint Nagel is president of the Gallatin Wildlife Association.