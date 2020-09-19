To Montana’s next governor, I have a request. You no doubt know Montanans of all stripes take pride in our state’s wildlife heritage. We regularly boast about trophy elk and world-renowned wild trout. We have talented and experienced wildlife managers at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and citizens who are deeply invested and take pride in creating Montana-made solutions.
My request is that you lead the next phase of one of the more impressive and important efforts a group of Montanans has recently undertaken – developing recommendations for managing and conserving the state’s iconic grizzly bears.
Let me explain. Group projects are hard. One of my most haunting memories from grad school is being assigned a group research project and realizing each of the people in my group – including me – had very different ideas about how to complete the assignment. It required long hours, frustrating and sometimes heated debates, seemingly circular conversations and ultimately some compromise and collaboration to finally turn in a quality product. I was told it was character building. At the time, I was sure it had taken years off my life but we succeeded, and all became better for it.
Last week a group project with much greater significance wrapped up as Montana’s citizen-led Grizzly Bear Advisory Council published its recommendations for how to manage and conserve the state’s grizzly bears. This group of Montanans worked hard over the past 12 months, spending countless hours hashing out complicated issues that impact not only bears but of course the thousands of people who share the landscape with them. The council was tasked with, among other things, “Maintaining and enhancing human safety” and “Ensuring a healthy and sustainable grizzly bear population.” This assignment makes my group project seem like a trip to the grocery store (pre-COVID, of course).
Now that the council’s recommendations are out, I ask you, our future governor-elect, to provide leadership in implementing these recommendations and prioritizing Montana’s remarkable wildlife heritage. It will take time and effort, but it will be well worth it and something all Montanans will appreciate and support.
I lead an organization that has spent nearly 40-years working on grizzly bear conservation. My colleagues and I work with landowners and bear biologists and understand the seriousness of surprise bear encounters and re-occurring conflicts with livestock. We also know the success of grizzly bear conservation has meant new challenges for communities and people who live alongside bears. But decades of experience working with people on the ground tells us when Montanans work together to address challenges, they rise to the occasion.
The council’s recommendations are wide ranging and robust, but I highlight two here that are crucial for success. First, new and sustainable sources of funding are essential to support expanded outreach, education, and conflict reduction. This includes increasing Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ staff capacity to respond quickly to bear-related incidents and do the much-needed prevention work before there’s a conflict.
Second, the council recognized the importance of re-connecting long-isolated grizzly populations. This is critical to the long-term prospects of bear conservation. In identifying areas important to connectivity, the council recommended pro-active outreach to landowners and communities to ensure bears remain wild and people and their livelihoods safe.
As the state’s next governor, you have a choice. You can pick up this fresh set of recommendations crafted by a passionate group of Montanans with varying perspectives and immediately start implementing broadly supported solutions. Or you can let petty politics and disagreements create more problems for wildlife and people. The Greater Yellowstone Coalition and many others stand ready and willing to help you take the recommendations produced by this yearlong group project and turn them into action.
Scott Christensen is the executive director for the Greater Yellowstone Coalition.