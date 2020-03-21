March is National Women’s History Month and commemorates National Equal Pay Day, a time to acknowledge progress for the diversity of women and girls as well as to look at what needs to be addressed so that women and girls can be free of all forms of discrimination.
That’s why we appreciate the steps our city of Bozeman leadership has taken to begin change: ordinances, resolutions and proclamations are used to protect and eliminate discrimination against sexual orientation and gender identity; to study gender and other pay gaps and increase the minimum wage for city employees; to educate about and recognize Indigenous Peoples; and to curb gender-based violence.
Women’s economic, health and community safety are at risk nationwide during the COVID-19 virus health pandemic and disruption of economic functions. Even without this crisis, women face pay inequity in every state, across every occupation and every education level. Women must work an average of three extra months to earn what men earned in only 12 months. For women of color, this pay gap disparity is much worse: five extra months for black women; six-plus extra months for Latina and Indigenous women. For women’s employment and earnings, Montana still ranks in the bottom third of all 50 states.
Women’s safety in Montana is also threatened. Between 2000-2018, 131 Montanan women were killed by intimate partners, with many missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, whose documentation is dangerously under-reported. We also know that gender-based violence escalates during both human and natural disasters.
Last September, we reviewed a number of studies about these issues only to find that there is much more to be known before significant action can be taken. This included 46 reports from agencies serving our city, as referenced in our 2019 Report and Recommendations on the Status of All Bozeman’s Women and Girls.
We found there are some teams collecting and analyzing data on the status of women and girls at a micro-level in Bozeman, including the Human Resources Development Council. They discovered increasing feminization of poverty for women and girls in housing, food insecurity and energy assistance. While Bozeman is ranked as Montana’s safest large city, there are concerning data trends related specifically to lack of safety for women and girls from Bozeman’s Police Department and HAVEN.
Even so, we have very limited data about the diversity, equity and inclusion of women and girls in Bozeman. There are also significant areas of data missing to give a full picture of the status of women in Bozeman, and a need to include demographic factors as race, ethnicity, income, age, sexual orientation, disability and gender identity.
Fairness, equity and inclusion are critically important values for our community that encourages all to thrive in the diversity of experiences and backgrounds that populate our city. Our society as a whole, including men and boys, benefit from equality amongst all races and between people of all genders. Communities function most efficiently and supportively when we treat one another fairly and with respect. Collaborative work between diverse groups of people with different perspectives and ideas leads to decisions that are inclusive, embraced, understood by all, particularly when we are facing health and other crises.
It is with the understanding that we all will gain when there is equality and fairness throughout our community that we propose the following actions:
• Support the city of Bozeman as it endeavors – especially in times of grave challenges – to set the standard for other governmental agencies, non-profit organizations and businesses to model practices aimed at creating economic security, increased safety for women and girls, and freedom from all discrimination for all in our community.
• Support the gathering of more and uniform data on women and girls in our community for just policies and shared sacrifices.
• Endorse our call for a task force on the status and safety of all Bozeman’s women and girls to guide this work.
When women and girls are empowered and treated fairly, Bozeman and all Montana communities prosper.
Melissa Herron is with Bozeman Business and Professional Women; Jan Strout represents Bozeman for CEDAW Initiative; and Carson Taylor is Bozeman’s former mayor.