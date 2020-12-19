Montana’s conservation movement will arrive at a crossroads in early January. While we congratulate and welcome the arrival of a new governor, a new Legislature, a new Public Service Commission, new members of the Land Board and a new representative in Congress, Montana Conservation Voters also has a tremendous responsibility to stay true to our mission to protect our public lands, our clean air and water, and to fight back against the climate crisis.
Our nonpartisan, member-driven organization has carved an important place in Montana’s political landscape. Over the past year we specialized in effective accountability. And it worked.
It was accountability that prompted Sen. Steve Daines to introduce the Great American Outdoors Act, which funds the popular Land and Water Conservation Fund at its full level in perpetuity. It was accountability that led to tough questions (and a judge’s order) about “unlawful” Acting Bureau of Land Management Director William Perry Pendley, who advocates for selling off our public lands.
Given that many of our incoming elected leaders have not yet earned strong conservation records, our mission to hold them accountable to all of us will be more important than ever in 2021. As the Montana Legislature gavels into session in January, our organization will keep a close eye on lawmakers from both parties—to ensure they have good information and to make sure they hear opinions from their constituents. We will be keeping score on important votes that will affect Montana jobs that rely on our outdoor economy; and on votes that will impact the health and livelihoods of our communities.
Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte has already signaled that conservation won’t necessarily be a priority for his administration. We’ll remind him that a vast majority of Montanans, regardless of their political affiliations, disagree. We look forward to working with the new governor, and the people he puts in his administration, to make a powerful case that he has a tremendous opportunity to put politics aside to do what’s right for future generations. We’ll remind him he can do it while creating jobs and strengthening our state’s economy.
We will also make sure all Montanans who care about Montana’s $7 billion annual outdoor recreation economy are equipped with facts and that they understand how they can make their own voices heard in the Legislature. After all, accountability doesn’t happen in a vacuum.
Like most people lucky enough to live in Bozeman, my husband and I look forward to exploring the surrounding mountains with our toddler, sitting side by side in the duckblind on misty mornings and pulling in a fish or two on the Madison whenever we can. But it’s no secret our young son will inherit a different Montana than what I grew up with. He will inherit a dangerously changing climate. He may have fewer wild and public places to explore with his family. That will happen because of the decisions being made today. Those are the challenges and concerns that fuel my fire to hold the line, and for MCV to speak truth to power whenever we can and must.
And to that end, we’re just getting started.
We recently improved our communications tools, including a new website and a new weekly podcast, MCVcast.
Whitney Tawney, a Montanan, mom, wife, hunter and angler, is the incoming executive director of Montana Conservation Voters.